‘So far, no petitions to Netflix or HBO to cancel us’: Neil Gaiman pleasantly surprised by fans’ growth amid ‘Good Omens 2’ release

Neil Gaiman has presided over a nearly disastrous launch for Good Omens 2, which, before all the dilemmas of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, was one of the most hotly-anticipated sequels on the horizon.

Now that the show has become successful despite a half-hearted promo campaign, the writer is celebrating this achievement by bringing attention to the show itself. More specifically, Gaiman is surprised that no one is petitioning Netflix or HBO to cancel Good Omens 2, and that people have been far more receptive to the show’s progressive ideas.

When one fan gave the show a shoutout for including disabled angels in its mix of celestial beings, Gaiman was quick to point out that he, too, has been surprised by the reception.

“I feared we would get the same kind of outcry we got on Season 1 from a black Adam and Eve and a female voice of God,” he wrote on Twitter. “But so far no petitions to Netflix or HBO to cancel us because of our disabled Angels. People seem to be getting it.”

Good Omens 2 continued to chronicle the utterly fascinating, one might even say ineffable, relationship between the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley, who’ve been friends since the dawn of time. The world beyond once again pits these two against a battle for the fate of the world itself, and David Tennant and Michael Sheen use all of their acting brilliance to bring another chapter of this tale to life. A chapter that might not have worked, since it was devised solely by Gaiman and lacked the powerful voice of Terry Pratchett as its co-author.

You can watch all episodes of Good Omens season two on Prime Video.