Sofia Vergara To Reportedly Play Lead In Narcos Spin-Off

Reports are coming in that Sofia Vergara, of
Modern Family fame, is in talks to play the lead in a Netflix spin-off tentatively called Narcos Emerald.
The show would chronicle the exploits of famed drug queenpin Griselda Blanco.
Narcos is one of the streaming channel’s most popular shows. The first two seasons focused on the empire of Columbian drug lord Pablo Escobar and starred Pedro Pascal as a plucky DEA agent tasked with bringing him down.
The show continued after Escobar’s fall with the rise of the Cali Cartel.
Narcos: Mexico follows the drug war in that country.
Blanco is a fascinating figure in drug war history. Her reign was set in the late ’70s and early ’80s, and she was reportedly the first female drug lord billionaire. She was notoriously ruthless and orchestrated the cocaine trade in Miami.
Welcome to WGTC's Trailer Roundup!
Welcome to the second edition of WGTC's weekly Trailer Roundup, where we'll be bringing you all the hottest movie and television trailers, clips, TV spots and more!
In this edition, we cover Snowden, Don't Breathe, Rings and Narcos, among others. Take a look through and check back next week for more.
She would hide cocaine in lingerie with secret compartments to get it into the country. She’s also anecdotally involved with more than 200 murders.
Blanco was the daughter of an abusive prostitute, and she was a prostitute herself in her teens. At the height of her empire, she was bringing in $80 million a month, or $226 million in today’s money.
She’s said to have pioneered the motorcycle drive-by murder technique, which is ironically how she was killed.
In 1985, Blanco was arrested by federal agents and spent almost 20 years in prison, only to be extradited to Colombia.
She was murdered by an assassin outside a butcher shop in Medellin in 2012. Also, this isn’t the first time a prominent Latin actress has been in talks to play Blanco.
At one point, Jennifer Lopez
was in talks to play a biopic.
Vergara is from Colombia originally, so the casting makes sense geographically. This would be her first major role in a show since
Modern Family went off the air in 2020.