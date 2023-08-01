‘Something truly magnificent is coming soon’: The ‘Lando’ shakeup looks to be great news for Billy Dee Williams

Star Wars on Disney Plus is going from strength to strength. In just a few weeks we’ll get Ahsoka, and later in the year Skeleton Crew. Then 2024 will bring The Acolyte, along with the eagerly-awaited second season of Andor. But in the excitement, one big show has flown so far under the radar most fans forgot about it.

We’re talking Lando, which was originally announced in 2020 and billed as Donald Glover reprising his Solo: A Star Wars Story role for new adventures. After years of silence we finally got some news last week, when it was revealed that Donald and Steven Glover were teaming up to write it, although nobody bothered to tell ousted showrunner Justin Simien, and now we may have another piece of crucial casting:

Image via X

While not technically a confirmation that Williams is going to return as Lando Calrissian, we suspect an official unveiling will take place very soon. As Williams is now 86 years old, don’t expect him to be getting involved in too many action sequences, so it seems likely the format will be flashbacks to his past adventures told from the perspective of the post-Rise of Skywalker version.

One other factor that may come into play is finally wrapping up Solo‘s story. After the spin-off sputtered at the box office, Lucasfilm abandoned its sequel plans, and we never learned what Darth Maul was up to.

Perhaps the one chance to resolve that story would be in Lando, and it’d be nice to see Alden Ehrenreich riding his Oppenheimer hype to get just one more shot at playing Han Solo to tie up some loose ends.