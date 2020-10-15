Sonequa Martin-Green Wants To Return As Sasha On Tales Of The Walking Dead

For the past few years, Sonequa Martin-Green has swapped a zombie-filled apocalypse for the final frontier of space, but the Star Trek: Discovery actress has now announced that she’d love to return to The Walking Dead universe.

Martin-Green starred as Sasha Williams from the hit AMC show’s third season until the end of its seventh, when she left to lead CBS All Access’ Trek revival. But she’s still got a soft spot for her previous most popular role.

While speaking with EW Live, the actress didn’t hesitate to make clear that she would be up for returning as Sasha for Tales of the Walking Dead, the anthology spinoff which will focus on different characters, periods and places every episode, allowing for former stars of the series to return.

“I’d love it. I’d loooooove it. I love Sasha. I love The Walking Dead. That was my family before this family… I would love to. That would be so much fun.”

Sasha was written out of the show when she killed herself rather than be used as part of Negan’s plan to defeat her friends. So, if she did come back, it would have to be in a way that dives into her past. That’s something that Martin-Green says “would be interesting,” as she enjoyed coming up with her own backstory for the character during her time on the show. In fact, she first suggested that Sasha could have been a firefighter pre-apocalypse, something that was later referenced on screen.

“I was always interested in backstory. Of course, I am as an actor with every character that I play. But as the years went on as Sasha, I was finding so much joy in developing so much backstory that no one would ever know. That’s one of the great things about being an actor in TV, is that you get to build so much life over the years and over the seasons.”

The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale Photos Tease Beta's Revenge 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Interestingly, Michael Cudlitz has previously heavily hinted that he’s not done as Abraham Ford, so we can presume he may appear in Tales as well. Sasha and Abraham were a couple at the time of their deaths in season 7, of course, so it should mean a lot to fans if both of those characters return in the anthology series, albeit separately – unless they could appear in the same episode set within the run of the parent show. Hey, anything can happen on this spinoff, including animated or musical outings.

Tales of the Walking Dead is due to premiere in 2022, following the conclusion of The Walking Dead‘s eleventh and final season.