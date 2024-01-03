‘Sonic Prime’ season 3 release date, trailer, and more

The third season of Sonic the Hedgehog’s dimension-shattering adventures is set to return in 2024 and we haven’t got long to wait at all!

Netflix has already given us a glimpse of things to come with a trailer for Sonic Prime being released in December. In it we see the blue blur continuing through the shatterverse on his quest to obtain all of the prism shards and restore the Green Hill zone.

The plot

After being betrayed by Nine, (an alternate universe version of Tails) Sonic finds himself facing an entirely new threat as his former ally aims to use the power of the paradox prism to wipe the slate clean and build a perfect new world in place of the shatterverse. The third season looks set to give fans a pretty climatic battle as we see Sonic and all the friends he’s made along the way fight together to stop Nine, even the Eggman variants are stepping in to help our hero.

The cast

All of the cast from the previous two seasons look set to return to voice their characters including Deven Mack as the voice of the titular Hedgehog, Ashleigh Ball as Nine, and Ian Hanlin as Shadow. There will be plenty more familiar characters and voices we can expect to come back for the third season.

We don’t have too long to wait, with all eight episodes set to drop on Netflix on Jan. 11th. Unlike previous seasons, it doesn’t look like the first episode will be premiering on Roblox or YouTube a week early which is what Netflix did with season 1 and 2.