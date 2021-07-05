Sophia Di Martino Says She’s Very Proud To Be Part Of Loki Coming Out

Loki actress Sophia Di Martino has reflected on the importance of a key scene from the hit Disney Plus show that she featured in with Tom Hiddleston, in which the God of Mischief came out as bisexual. The discussion between the Asgardian trickster and Di Martino’s Sylvie, a female Loki Variant, was a casual one but it was a big moment for the MCU as it confirmed that Loki was the very first LGBTQ+ leading character in the franchise.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the British star explained that the scene in question was “hugely important” for her, suggesting that such a moment in the Marvel universe was long overdue.

“Huge, it’s hugely important for me and to so many people,” Di Martino said. “You know, representation is so powerful and this has been a long time coming. I have been very proud that I have been a part of finally Loki coming out.”

This scene saw Sylvie prodding Loki for answers about his life while they were on a train crossing the doomed moon of Lamentis-1. She asked about his romantic past, enquiring whether he’d had any flings with “princesses, or princes”. Loki responds, “a bit of both. I suspect the same as you.” This made his own bisexuality explicit, but it also basically spelled out that Sylvie was, too, though she neither confirmed or denied his comment.

While fans went wild over this revelation, which took place in episode 3, there has been some backlash against the romance that developed between Loki and Sylvie in last week’s episode 4. Apart from the fact they’re essentially the same person, which folks are finding disturbing, many are disappointed Loki was confirmed to be queer only for his first relationship in the MCU to be with a woman. Others are defending the move, mind you, but it’s still proved to be a controversial development.

The good news is that Loki’s coming out promises to be just the first step towards much greater LGBTQ+ representation in the future. Like Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos in Eternals or Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie in Thor: Love and Thunder. While we wait for those next pioneers to get here, Loki continues Wednesdays on Disney Plus.