Sorry Otto Hightower, you couldn’t hold a candle to Tywin Lannister’s villainy

Now that the first season of House of the Dragon has wrapped up, a bit of breathing space has been created for some healthy discussion, and the comparisons to Game of Thrones are rolling in thick and fast.

Today’s discussion was kicked off by a House of the Dragon fan account on Twitter that posed the question: who is more cunning – Otto Hightower, or Tywin Lannister?

While House of the Dragon has been pretty universally well-received, the tyrannical patriarch of choice among fans appears to be Tywin, hands down.

tywin orchestrated the red wedding. otto couldn’t even get daemon to return a dragon egg without fifteen year old rhaenyra’s assistance. be serious! https://t.co/lnF1V7mXPw — patback (@memeforhire) October 27, 2022

Otto Hightower is the Walmart Great Value brand of Tywin Lannister. — Prin_seth (@Prin_seth) October 27, 2022

Otto only seem smart because no one else in the show is. Tywin Lannister had real opps. With knowledge. https://t.co/mOyHCzw4ov — tee (@fienixtaranova) October 27, 2022

Some reactions are just fierce roastings of Hightower; we’re particularly tickled by the prospect of the character being a Walmart Great Value-brand Tywin Lannister, but some valid points are being made.

Most notably, a common pro being observed about Tywin over Otto is his innate ability to just get things done, whereas Otto needs to waffle around a fair bit before making anything meaningful happen.

Tywin never needed to be cunning. Manipulation wasn't his game. Otto is the snake in the garden. Tywin just walked in and took what he wanted. https://t.co/RQlS8UbQSq — Dane (@Witnyce) October 27, 2022

Tywin would run intellectual circles around Fraudulent Otto Hightower! Look at what Tywin accomplished with so much less to work with! Otto is a system hand of the king! — Lord John Feaster III (@GetFeastedJohn) October 27, 2022

It’s prompted some entertaining takes on what each character would do if they were in each other’s shoes, with this user pointing out the Hightower usurpation of the throne would have been a lot more swift and brutal if Tywin were calling the shots.

If Tywin were leading the Greens, Corlys would’ve met a permanent accident in the Stepstones, Daemon and Rhaenyra would be dead, and her children dead as well or disgraced as bastards and sent to the wall. https://t.co/IHA8Y4kMth — Cat Bastard Quinn (@QuinnCat13) October 27, 2022

Of course Tywin wasn’t without his naysayers, with some calling the head Lannister out for his overuse of brute force to get his way. Orchestrating the infamous Red Wedding in order to eliminate his primary tactical threat was pretty messed up, after all.

i know you’re not talking about the same tywin lannister who had to have a 16 year old child butchered at his own uncle’s wedding because he couldn’t figure out to defeat him in battle? https://t.co/kTkie1AYYl — marxist lisaist (@Iisasjoint) October 27, 2022

tywin also had a 16 year old boy murdered at a wedding because he was getting his ass handed to him at the war 🥴 definitely not cunning — ༊ (@daerontargaryn) October 27, 2022

If we’re talking strictly about answering the House of the Dragon account’s question, Otto may be the winner by the definition of the word.

by the definition of the word, it’s otto. cunning means getting your way through deceit or evasion, tywin was ruthless and cutthroat https://t.co/p7RWRzRWhn — ༊ (@daerontargaryn) October 27, 2022

Ultimately, no matter which side of the fence you sit on, the games the two characters played were quite different – one is an aggressor, the other is a manipulator, as this user points out.

To have you do his bidding, Otto will gaslight you, Tywin will threaten you. They’re not playing the same sport https://t.co/DEyJitYPpj — bidonica (Hot D spoilers) (@bidonica1) October 27, 2022

One thing is for certain – Otto Hightower’s story is far from over, and we can’t wait to see what sorts of schemes he hatches in House of the Dragon season two when the long-brewing war finally gets underway.