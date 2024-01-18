‘Spartacus: House of Ashur’ release window, cast, and more

Ashur was a stand-out character from Starz’s Spartacus universe but was killed off from the show in the second season, cutting his story short.

Recommended Videos

The latest addition to the series is attempting to right that wrong by giving Nick E. Tarabay’s contentious, yet beloved, character a different ending. Series co-creator Steven S. DeKnight has teased the new season as a reimagining of what Ashur’s future could have been had he not been killed by Naevia in the finale of 2012’s Spartacus: Vengeance.

Yep! Taken directly from Spartacus: Vengeance where we mention the rise of the House of Ashur. https://t.co/EXTtr753lN — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) November 9, 2023

What is Spartacus: House of Ashur about?

Image via Starz

The official description of the show describes it as a “What If” scenario wherein, instead of dying, Ashur is “gifted the gladiator school once owned by Batiatus in return for aiding the Romans in killing Spartacus and putting an end to the slave rebellion.” It’s a reimagining of both real history and the original run’s fictional history.

The show is set to maintain and build on the themes and tones of the originals which attracted the cult following they still retain today — so much so that showrunner DeKnight has teased more violence, sex, and all things hedonism.

We can sure try! https://t.co/fUsO9r5Gpw — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) January 18, 2024

Who stars in Spartacus: House of Ashur?

Image via Starz

So far, only one name has been attached to the cast of House of Ashur. Nick Tarabay himself. The actor, who played Ashur in Spartacus: Gods of the Arena, Spartacus: Blood and Sand, and Spartacus: Vengeance is reprising the role of the duplicitous and cunning ex-gladiator.

Questioned about who else might be joining the arena this time around — whether old or new faces — DeKnight said “I can say nothing!”

I can say nothing! https://t.co/RYGMNqu7Bm — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) January 18, 2024

How many episodes will Spartacus: House of Ashur have?

Image via Starz

According to Deadline, House of Ashur will be ten episodes long, the same length as its predecessors, Vengeance and War of the Damned. The show will air on Starz, just like the original, and is being produced by Lionsgate Television. Producers include Karen Bailey, Jocelyn Sabo, and DeKnight himself.

“To be afforded the opportunity to return a decade later to a series you loved is such a rare, wonderful opportunity,” DeKnight commented. “I could not be more excited to craft this next chapter in the Spartacus saga with Starz, Lionsgate, and the incomparable Nick Tarabay.”

When is Spartacus: House of Ashur coming out?

Image via Starz

No word on the release of the new Spartacus chapter as of this writing, but DeKnight has confirmed the show starts shooting in 2024, although scripts are not quite done just yet.

The screenwriter and filmmaker did, however, guarantee that fans can expect more news to come soon. The current developments place Spartacus: House of Ashur in a possible release window of mid to late 2025. 15 years since the series’ first season ,and 12 since its last. We can’t wait!