Having been cast out into the cold by the movie trilogy, ‘Warrior Nun’ showrunner offers his services to another revival series instead

For all intents and purposes, the incoming Warrior Nun revival is doing an excellent job of destroying the goodwill generated by the initial announcement confirming the canceled Netflix favorite would be returning as a full-blown trilogy of feature films.

The Halo Bearers could just about stomach the fact it was intimated that concrete details wouldn’t be coming until early next year, but two recent developments in particular have done a great job in convincing many of the show’s dedicated followers that the dream is fast becoming a nightmare.

Shockwaves reverberated around the fandom when showrunner and executive producer Simon Barry revealed he wasn’t involved in the Warrior Nun movies in any capacity, something that can admittedly still change. Not long after that, the hotly-hyped “major announcement” turned out to be… a drawing contest open only to participants in the United States and Canada, a damp squib if ever there was one.

Barry isn’t going to be sitting around waiting on his hands for Warrior Nun to circle back around his way, though, with the filmmaker pitching himself as a potential directorial candidate for Steven S. DeKnight’s Spartacus revival series that was unveiled to the world prior to the strikes beginning.

If Barry can’t secure an invitation to one revived cult favorite, then maybe boarding another one will be an acceptable substitute. There’s going to be fury among the fandom should Warrior Nun V2.0 proceed without his involvement, but there’s no harm in putting the feelers out elsewhere until that day does or doesn’t come.