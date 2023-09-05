Frustration grips the Halo Bearers after ‘Warrior Nun’ movie trilogy producer threatens to make them wait 5 months for answers

All anybody knows about the return of Warrior Nun is that the former Netflix series will be returning as an entire trilogy of feature films, and on the surface that’s more than enough information to cause joyous celebration.

On the other side of the coin, having been given bombshell news that brought a global campaign full circle by achieving its goals, the Halo Bearers have been desperate to find out anything they can about the three full-length movies set to pick up where the egregiously axed streaming series left off.

Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Another downside is that both writers and actors happen to be on strike, and that includes showrunner and executive producer Simon Barry, who isn’t officially involved as of yet. Presumably – or hopefully – that changes once creatives get the pay they deserve, but it sounds as though the wait for answers could be dragging on for a while yet after producer Dean English hinted that fans may need to wait until a convention in February of next year to discover more.

If you come to the Halo Bearer convention in February, I will try to explain a little more with you… #WarriorNunSaved #WarriorNun https://t.co/bSrGN86kgg — Dean English (@deengli) September 4, 2023

Obviously, nobody is allowed to drop a ton of details on what the future holds for Warrior Nun when the picket lines are still being manned, but five months is going to be excruciating for Halo Bearers everywhere. Then again, they were dedicated and committed enough to keep fighting the good fight even with the odds stacked against them, so there’s no question they’ll be able to power through knowing there’s a guaranteed light at the end of the tunnel.