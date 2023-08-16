In bad news for the Halo Bearers, ‘Warrior Nun’ showrunner isn’t involved in the movie trilogy, and reports claim the show’s creator isn’t, either

As expected, the news that Warrior Nun would be returning as a full-blown trilogy of feature films sent the Halo Bearers into raptures, but with the good news must inevitably come the bad.

The announcement was made official by producer Dean English, which instantly led to some suspicions being aroused when creator and executive producer Simon Barry remained steadfastly silent on the matter, although the WGA strikes may be the reason for him being tight-lipped on a project he steered from beginning to end on Netflix.

Cr. Manolo Pavón/Netflix © 2022

However, co-showrunner Amy Berg is not in the same boat, and she took to Twitter and dropped the bombshell that as of yet, she hasn’t been contacted to work on the revived and renewed Warrior Nun.

Since it’s a FAQ…



I’ve not been approached about participating in the movies or any #WarriorNun universe project and as far as I’m aware there are currently no deals in place with anyone who was involved in making the show.



If that changes, I’m sure you’ll hear about it. 🙂 — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) August 16, 2023

Not only that, but The Wrap has offered that Barry isn’t involved, either, although the outlet does not that the comic book adaptation is a WGA West show, so perhaps everyone’s waiting until a resolution is reached before the remaining pieces begin falling into place. Either way, it casts a shadow of doubt over just who will end up being involved in the trilogy, because you can guarantee there’s going to be an uproar if the person who developed the sensation in the first place doesn’t end up playing a major part in its revival.

Of course, tales of a cinematic universe are more than enough to tide the Halo Bearers in the interim, and if the worst case scenario does end up unfolding and Barry stays MIA, then you wouldn’t bet against them launching another grassroots campaign to rectify that oversight, too.