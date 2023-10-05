‘I am not part of the team, and have no deal in place’: ‘Warrior Nun’ showrunner drops a bombshell that sends Halo Bearers into disarray

When the website created specifically to offer updates on the revived former Netflix series reintroduced its countdown clock with the promise of big news coming later today, many Warrior Nun fans assumed it would herald the triumphant return of creator, showrunner, and executive producer Simon Barry.

After all, the mastermind behind the beloved comic book adaptation – the second season of which remains the top-rated run of original live-action Netflix episodic content ever on Rotten Tomatoes – had been forced to sit on the sidelines in solidarity with the WGA during the strike action.

With a light emerging at the end of that tunnel, there was renewed hope and belief that Barry would be revealed as the next key cog in a machine that’s about to start spinning up three full-length movies focusing on the rogue band of ass-kicking convent-dwellers. However, in a revelation that’s shocked the Halo Bearers to their very core, Barry has blindsided everybody by revealing that at this moment in time, he’s got absolutely nothing to do with the Warrior Nun trilogy.

Hey #WarriorNun family, thanks for all your comments/messages/questions etc.

FYI – I have no idea what’s being announced tomorrow. I am not part of the team producing the movies, and have no deal in place for any writing or directing services. I am 👀 with you. pic.twitter.com/L0kqmlXDb1 — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) October 4, 2023

In an even more devastating blow, writer and producer David Hayter confirmed that he was in the exact same boat.

Same here, for the Nunly record. — David Hayter (@DavidBHayter) October 4, 2023

While there’s always a chance things could change, you’ve got to wonder what the thought process is behind giving the people exactly what they demanded by salvaging Warrior Nun from the scrapheap, only to admit its number one creative driving force from the proceedings. If Alba Baptista isn’t returning, either, then you can expect a full-scale revolt as the dream slowly slips into becoming a nightmare.