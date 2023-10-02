‘A high tide will be upon us soon’: ‘Warrior Nun’ producer stokes the flames of excitement with the first trilogy tease in a long time

It’s been well over a month since Halo Bearers received the news they’d been waiting for, but status updates on the Warrior Nun trilogy have been few and far between ever since. Of course, the strikes have played a huge part in slowing the rollout of news, castings, and potential story directions, but there’s finally a light at the end of that particular tunnel.

Showrunner and executive producer Simon Barry still hasn’t been officially confirmed as part of the creative team yet, but that’s surely on the horizon now that the WGA has finally reached a deal to be compensated fairly for its work. In the meantime, producer Dean English has been shouldering the burden in terms of dropping tantalizing tidbits, even if he’s hardly been prolific in that regard.

via Netflix

It was only a few weeks ago that he ominously intoned that answers won’t be forthcoming until February of next year, but his most recent social media does at least indicate that things are stirring behind the scenes at long last.

Creativity comes in waves (at least for me). Kind of like the tide … and a high tide will be upon us soon. https://t.co/2xIwnGPzkj — Dean English (@deengli) October 1, 2023

The two most important cogs in the Warrior Nun machine are Barry and star Alba Baptista, so you’d imagine the backers of the feature film trilogy will be pulling out all of the stops in an effort to get them on board as soon as possible. Fans will inevitably rebel if one or the pair of them are missing, placing English in a very curious position as virtually the only person drumming up excitement despite being severely limited by what he can and can’t say under the industry’s current circumstances.