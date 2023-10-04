The ‘Warrior Nun’ countdown clock returns, with a ‘new big announcement’ on the revived fantasy favorite’s movie trilogy coming tomorrow

The last time the website heralding the former Netflix favorite’s return showed a countdown clock slowly ticking towards zero, even the most optimistic of hopes were exceeded when it was revealed Warrior Nun would be returning as an entire trilogy of feature films.

With that in mind, you can only imagine how the Halo Bearers are feeling today, with the homepage of the “Warrior Nun Saved” website once again promising something major. At the time of writing, there’s a shade over 39 hours still to go, but when that clock strikes zero yet again, we’ve been promised “a new big announcement.”

Now that the writers’ strike is all but over, it’s reasonable to assume that it might just have something to do with the TV show’s creator, executive producer, and showrunner Simon Barry, who obviously hasn’t been able to continue beating the Warrior Nun drum as he’s been so diligently doing since the end of the last year to adhere to the rules and regulations of the WGA’s action.

It could realistically be anything from casting news to title teases to plot details or anything in between, but seeing as the first “major” announcement was three whole movies, you can understand why the fandom is already stirring in anticipation and excitement of what’s to come.

The bad news is that there’s an agonizing amount of time to wait if you’ve been desperately awaiting more Warrior Nun news in your life, but it’s a small mercy that there’s a light edging closer to appearing at the end of the latest tunnel.