‘You should be ashamed’: The dream turns into a nightmare after the ‘Warrior Nun’ trilogy’s latest update leads to a worldwide Halo Bearer mutiny

Having spent months mounting a global campaign unlike anything the world of cancelled television had seen, the Warrior Nun fandom finally got exactly what it had been wishing for when it was announced the former Netflix series had been saved from annihilation and given a second chance.

It might not be returning for a third season on Netflix, but it would be an understatement to say that an entire trilogy of movies is a more than acceptable substitute. However, since the initial reveal that sent the Halo Bearers into meltdown, there’s trouble brewing after two key developments in recent days led the former streaming show’s most dedicated supporters to the brink of mutiny.

The “Warrior Nun Saved” website posted another countdown clock promising big news, but the wind was taken out of many sails when showrunner Simon Barry dropped the bombshell that it had nothing to do with him, and he wasn’t even involved in the trilogy at all in a creative capacity.

When the clock did strike zero, all hell broke lose when the “major announcement” turned out to be… a design contest “that embodies the spirit of the WARRIOR NUN franchise” exclusively for residents of the United States and Canada, with the grand prize being a signed drawing from creator Ben Dunn worth $199.

Needless to say, the fury was swift, vast, and all-encompassing, turning the Warrior Nun dream into a borderline nightmare already.

It’s 4am. I live in the UK and stayed up to see the announcement and not only had to wait an extra 7 minutes but was told they don’t value artists AND I can’t even participate if I wanted to. #ThisHaloOrTheNext I’m going to sleep now.

Utterly shameful imo — Coco Cat 🦆 (@CocoCat38) October 6, 2023

You people are about to lose the powerhouse that was ready to line your pockets for years to come#ThisHaloOrTheNext #WarriorNun pic.twitter.com/JWHZWGLxNp — Cody (@codeopod) October 6, 2023

To the person who is reading the hashtag #ThisHaloOrTheNext



This is disgusting and a disgrace to the world wide fandom. You got us hyped up for a nonsense video and contest, limited its entry pool and imposed draconian rules



You should be ashamed — Captain Pork Pie (@CaptainPorkPie) October 6, 2023

You really thought not paying an artist for their work was a good idea in the midst of all the strikes?

This fandom deserves WAY more.

Do better or you’ll lose us all.@deengli #ThisHaloOrTheNext — KJ (@KJHeyyou) October 6, 2023

With Barry still MIA and no word on Alba Baptista either, the reinvigorated Warrior Nun has a lot of work on its hands to try and turn the tide of discontent, a development that seemed unimaginable when news first broke that the beloved IP was on its way back to the screen.