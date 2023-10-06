‘You should be ashamed’: The dream turns into a nightmare after the ‘Warrior Nun’ trilogy’s latest update leads to a worldwide Halo Bearer mutiny

Having spent months mounting a global campaign unlike anything the world of cancelled television had seen, the Warrior Nun fandom finally got exactly what it had been wishing for when it was announced the former Netflix series had been saved from annihilation and given a second chance.
It might not be returning for a third season on Netflix, but it would be an understatement to say that an entire trilogy of movies is a more than acceptable substitute. However, since the initial reveal that sent the Halo Bearers into meltdown, there’s trouble brewing after two key developments in recent days led the former streaming show’s most dedicated supporters to the brink of mutiny.
The “Warrior Nun Saved” website posted another countdown clock promising big news, but the wind was taken out of many sails when showrunner Simon Barry dropped the bombshell that it had nothing to do with him, and he wasn’t even involved in the trilogy at all in a creative capacity.
When the clock did strike zero, all hell broke lose when the “major announcement” turned out to be… a design contest “that embodies the spirit of the WARRIOR NUN franchise” exclusively for residents of the United States and Canada, with the grand prize being a signed drawing from creator Ben Dunn worth $199.
Needless to say, the fury was swift, vast, and all-encompassing, turning the Warrior Nun dream into a borderline nightmare already.
With Barry still MIA and no word on Alba Baptista either, the reinvigorated Warrior Nun has a lot of work on its hands to try and turn the tide of discontent, a development that seemed unimaginable when news first broke that the beloved IP was on its way back to the screen.