[SPOILERS] Rumored To Be The Main Villain In She-Hulk

Production is now underway on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus series She-Hulk, which is easily one of the most intriguing projects on the horizon for the world’s most popular franchise. Kevin Feige described the ten-episode streaming exclusive as a legal comedy, which means we’re in for an interesting approach to the superhero genre at the very least.

There’s also a whole host of exciting talent involved, with Rick and Morty veteran Jessica Gao acting as head writer and showrunner, and Tatiana Maslany going green as Jennifer Walters. Mark Ruffalo will be back as her cousin Bruce Banner, too, while the MCU acknowledges the events of The Incredible Hulk for the first time in a long time by bringing Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky in from the canonical cold.

Comedian Ginger Gonzaga and Hamilton‘s Renée Elise Goldsberry are also on board, but that’s all the confirmed cast members we know about for sure. However, now that cameras are rolling it shouldn’t be too long until we start hearing some official plot details and even more additions to She-Hulk, and a new rumor claims to have offered up the villain.

Here's How Tatiana Maslany Could Look In The MCU's She-Hulk Show 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As per the latest report, Titania will be the big bad, and the alter ego of Mary MacPherran has definitely become one of She-Hulk’s most prominent and familiar Marvel Comics adversaries over the decades. Her origins are a little all over the place, but the gist is that she’s got a similar set of powers to the title heroine, including super strength and increased durability.

Having an evil mirror version of the hero act as the antagonist is a trope that the MCU has done to death over the years, but the franchise hasn’t let us down on Disney Plus so far. Besides, the talk of Titania factoring into She-Hulk is still speculation at this stage, so it could be a while before we find out for sure.