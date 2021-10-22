Squid Game Absolutely Dominates Nielsen Streaming Ratings

Despite rapidly snatching the crown from Bridgerton to become Netflix’s most-watched original series ever, it took a few days for Squid Game to catch on with subscribers around the world.

In fact, the South Korean sensation didn’t even crack the Nielsen charts in its first weekend, before exploding in popularity to draw in a mind-blowing 124 million streams among Netflix customers in its opening month, and there’s no sign of the global phenomenon giving up its place at the forefront of the online conversation anytime soon.

Unsurprisingly, then, Squid Game has positively dominated the competition in the latest set of Nielsen streaming ratings, racking up over one billion minutes more than its closest competitor, as per Deadline. The data covers the week of September 20 to 26th, which was the show’s first full seven-day frame on Netflix, and it generated 1.9 billion minutes viewed in that period.

Lucifer slips back into second with 860 million minutes, just to give you an indication of how unassailable a lead Squid Game cultivated. Keep in mind that the figures only cover television sets in the United States, so you can only imagine what the worldwide numbers across all available devices would look like.

In other notable developments, Ted Lasso became the first AppleTV+ series to crack the Nielsen Top 10, and it was the only title in the rankings that isn’t available to stream on Netflix.