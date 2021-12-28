Netflix’s Squid Game is the South Korean survival drama that has captured the imagination of the entire world, with global subscribers streaming an unfathomable 1.6 billion hours of the show, reaching 142 million households, and reportedly valued at $900 million for the streaming service.

So it comes as no surprise that Netflix is already in talks with the show’s creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, for a subsequent season. What is slightly surprising, however, is the fact that the streaming service already has season three on the brain before a second season has even been officially announced.

Hwang said Tuesday that he is currently in talks with the streaming service for not only season two but season three as well, according to KoreaTimes.

“I’m in talks with Netflix over season 2 as well as season 3,” Hwang was quoted as saying in an online interview with Korean broadcaster KBS. “We will come to a conclusion any time soon.”

While there’s been some talk from Hwang about Netflix expressing interest in a second season of the show, this represents the first time he’s ever mentioned season three being part of the picture.

What we last heard from Netflix last month was that they had yet to confirm — officially — a green light for season two, but they did say talks were underway.

Netflix has also said Squid Game represents their biggest series launch of all time, so if Hwang is down for another season or two, we can’t see why the streaming service would reverse course at this point.

In case you haven’t seen it, Squid Game follows the life of financially destitute people in South Korea who are recruited by a shadowy organization into a macabre contest. The winner — among 456 contestants — of a series of children’s games stand the chance to receive a life-changing sum of $38 million. But the catch is if you lose, you die.

Catch all nine episodes of Squid Game on Netflix now. But don’t let the kids watch — despite it centering around children’s games, it’s quite graphic and meant for mature audiences only.