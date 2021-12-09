‘Squid Game’ creator teases the identity of Season 2’s Front Man

Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed that a second season of Squid Game is in active development, but we do know that talks are ongoing behind the scenes, and there’s little chance the streaming service is going to let its most-watched original series ever gather dust as a one-and-done effort.

The final episode set things up nicely for further adventures, with Gi-hun turning his back on freedom to head back down the rabbit hole in an effort to stop the games from happening, wherever and whenever that may be. One of the most ominous characters in Season 1 was the Front Man, who was revealed to be in charge of the entire operation.

It was confirmed that the Front Man was a former contestant and victor, one that had a close connection to another of the show’s principal characters. In a recent interview, Squid Game creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk teased that the enigmatic figure could continue to loom large over the storyline, and possibly even test Gi-hun’s resolve.

“And at the same time, as for the Front Man who was also a past winner but became a Front Man, it’s like Darth Vader. Some end up Jedi and some become Darth Vader, right? I think that maybe Gi-hun will go through a certain critical point where he is put through a test as well.”

It would be a hell of a twist were Gi-hun to end up as the next Front Man having emerged as the victor from his own stint as a participator, but given that Squid Game‘s next outing is only in the very earliest planning stages, it could be a long time before we get a definitive answer.