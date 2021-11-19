‘Squid Game’ finally knocked off the top of the Nielsen streaming ratings

It’s been a good run, but all things must come to an end eventually, and that now includes the run of Squid Game dominating the Nielsen streaming ratings, where it’s become one of the very few titles to have ever amassed 3 billion minutes viewed in a single week, before going on to do it twice in a row.

Season 3 of smash hit psychological thriller series You has rocketed to the top spot in its first week of contention, with the latest figures covering the week of October 18 to 24. The return of Penn Badgely’s Joe Goldberg arrived on October 15, so the fact the sociopath’s latest murderous adventure managed to rack up 2.7 billion minutes after its fist weekend makes it all the more impressive.

In fact, You finished over a billion minutes ahead of Squid Game, with the two Netflix phenomenons the only titles in the Top 10 to have crossed ten figures. Meanwhile, limited series Maid continued to hold strong in third having dislodged The Queen’s Gambit to become the streamer’s most-watched original limited series ever.

Of course, now that Netflix has changed the way it reveals audience data to share ratings on a weekly basis in a methodology that’s very much inspired by the Nielsen model, there’s every chance the latter’s findings will become increasingly irrelevant now that up-to-date numbers are being made available.