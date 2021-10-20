Surprising New Netflix Series Set To Beat The Queen’s Gambit Viewership Record

Scott Frank’s The Queen’s Gambit was a phenomenon when it hit Netflix in October last year, as evidenced by the huge uptick of interest in chess among the general public after they’d witnessed the trials and tribulations of Anya Taylor-Joy’s prodigy Beth Harmon.

The seven-episode series also boasts a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes, won two Golden Globes and eleven Emmys, as well as going down in the history books as Netflix’s most-watched original limited series ever after racking up 62 million streams in the first four weeks it was available on the platform.

However, The Queen’s Gambit is on track to be dethroned by another project that hasn’t gathered anywhere near as much cultural momentum, with Maid set to draw in 67 million subscribers since premiering on October 1, as per Deadline. That’s an incredible start for a show that hasn’t really been discussed on anywhere near the same level as Frank’s literary adaptation, but it’s clearly been immensely popular.

Maid stars Margaret Qualley as a young mother who leaves her emotionally abusive boyfriend before gaining the titular employment, and the hard-hitting drama is set to become the latest in a long line of recent Netflix record breakers after Squid Game recently topped the all-time episodic charts.