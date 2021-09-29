Squid Game Reportedly Greenlit For Second Season, Spinoffs In The Works

Over the past two weeks, one show has risen above all others after joining the Netflix streaming service and that is Squid Game. The Korean thriller series took the platform and the world by storm and has become of its most popular shows.

For fans eager to see more in the universe of Squid Game, according to a new report by Giant Freakin Robot, insiders confirmed to them that Netflix has greenlit a second season of Squid Game, but also shared their plans to create spin-offs of the series.

The report states that these spin-off series will take the Squid Game concepts to other countries around the world, however, the sequel will likely carry on directly from the event of season one given its cliffhanger ending.

Earlier this week Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said that Squid Game could become the biggest show in the history of the streaming platform. Right now it is already their most successful non-English speaking show, but the expectation is for its popularity to continue rising.

If you’ve yet to watch the series, the complete season one of Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix right now. There are nine episodes in total to binge through before we get new content in the Squid Game universe.

That said, there is no confirmation from Netflix of the second season being greenlit, and with that, it means there is no date for when we could potentially see it hit the service meaning there will be more than enough time to catch up.