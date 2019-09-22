Star Trek Actors Pay Tribute To Deep Space Nine’s Aron Eisenberg

Today we learned the sad news that Aron Eisenberg has passed away at the age of 50. The actor was a beloved part of the Star Trek family for his role as Nog on Deep Space Nine. A recurring character appearing in 40 episodes, Nog was the first Ferengi to join Starfleet, and he wasn’t just popular with fans, either. Following his death, Star Trek stars from various different series have paid their respect to Eisenberg on social media.

Fans most recently got to see Eisenberg in the Ds9 documentary What We Left Behind, in which his passion for Trek was made clear. It was the documentary’s Twitter page that helped get the news out of the actor’s untimely passing as well, with the following Tweet:

We’re heartbroken to share news of the loss of one of our family. Aron Eisenberg was an enormous positive presence in any situation. Forever kind, caring & deeply thoughtful, Aron was every bit as passionate as he appeared on screen. Our love & gratitude is with him & his family. pic.twitter.com/zbXpAdH5pL — The DS9 Documentary (@DS9Doc) September 22, 2019

Armin Shimmerman, who played Nog’s uncle Quark, also shared some emotional words about his former co-star, saying:

I have lost a great friend and the world has lost a great heart @AronEisenberg He was a man of conviction and enormous sensitivity and the best of humanity. Kitty and I grieve for Aron, his boys, and Malissa. Flights of angels my friend…you will be missed. There are no words… https://t.co/Q18yIVeZEe — Armin Shimerman (@ShimermanArmin) September 22, 2019

Another Ds9-er Nana Visitor, Kira Nerys on the series, also sent her love to his friends and family.

This sweet spirit. I knew all this to be absolutely true. One of the bravest people I knew. I am devastated. Sending love to everyone who loved him and his family. https://t.co/7VFYFR2qkY — Nana Visitor (@NanaVisitor) September 22, 2019

Star Trek: Voyager’s Garrett Wang counted him as a friend as well, writing:

Very sad to hear of the passing of my Star Trek brother ⁦Aron Eisenberg.⁩ Found this video from ⁦@DragonCon⁩ 2016 that I took of him doing what he loved to do: entertain fans. I will remember him most for his humor and sharp wit. Rest In Peace Aron. You will be missed pic.twitter.com/H9QBEFQpAD — Garrett Wang (王 以 瞻) (@GarrettRWang) September 22, 2019

As did Voyager’s Robert Picardo.

Very sad news. Aron was a kind soul, a great colleague and a beloved member in our ⁦@StarTrek⁩ family. My condolences to his family and loved ones. https://t.co/r65y2OVQGT — Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) September 22, 2019

Wilson Cruz has only been a part of the Star Trek family since Discovery began in 2017, but he wrote that he was already aware of how much Eisenberg meant to his loved ones and fans.

My thoughts are with @AronEisenberg’s family and friends. In the short time I’ve been a member of this #StarTrek family, it became clear what a force Aron was and will remain and how much he is loved by all he encountered. He welcomed us so fully and laughed with us heartily. RIP https://t.co/MbUVuO1nfL — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) September 22, 2019

The Next Generation’s Jonathan Frakes offered a few words of his own, too.

'Star Trek: DS9' actor Aron Eisenberg, who played Nog, dead at 50, rep https://t.co/dKZMuWMn1d. Bless his sweet soul🖖🏾 — Jonathan Frakes (@jonathansfrakes) September 22, 2019

Original Enterprise captain William Shatner reacted with sorrow as well when informed of the tragic news by a fan.

I hadn’t heard. 😞I am sorry to hear of this he was young. Condolences to his wife Malíssa & family. https://t.co/uBtzqZK9yM — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) September 22, 2019

Graphic designer Michael Okuda, who was a key player in the development of the 90s Trek shows, spoke about Eisenerg’s personal beliefs and outlook, which sound like they line up perfectly with Trek‘s own.

Remembering our friend and colleague, Aron Eisenberg, who left us yesterday (Saturday) at age 50. You inspired us with your optimism and your belief in a better tomorrow for all.https://t.co/cvc8ADOJCC — Michael Okuda (@MikeOkuda) September 22, 2019

Eisenberg is survived by his wife Malissa Longo and their two sons. His cause of death has not yet been revealed, though he’s known to have had lifelong kidney problems, including two transplants.

It’s a say day for the Star Trek community today, but it’s heartening to know how much the actor was loved by all who knew him. RIP Aron Eisenberg, you’ll be missed.