Two Star Trek Captains Have Now Received The COVID-19 Vaccine

They played pioneers charting the furthest reaches of space on TV and now, two Star Trek captains are pioneers in real life, too, as they’re among the first wave of people around the world to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, Sir Patrick Stewart revealed he had been given the jab and yesterday, Voyager‘s Kate Mulgrew confirmed on social media that she’s also had it. On Monday, the actress shared a snap on Twitter of herself shortly after receiving it and posted a passionate message encouraging people to register to get the vaccine themselves that would make Kathryn Janeway proud.

“Consider this an order from your Captain,” she wrote. “Continue to mask up & register to receive your vaccine ASAP.”

Got my Covid-19 vaccine in the wee hours of Monday morning! Consider this an order from your Captain – continue to mask up & register to receive your vaccine ASAP. Here in the US, check the website for your individual state of residence (NY for me!) for when you can sign up (1/2) pic.twitter.com/l6vjYkzqMX — Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) January 25, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, Mulgrew offered some words of hope and encouragement in these trying times. “We will beat this, but only if we all work together,” she added. “Stay safe, my friends, and trust in science!”

We will beat this, but only if we all work together. Stay safe, my friends, and trust in science! 🖖🏻🍀 (2/2) — Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) January 25, 2021

New Star Trek: Picard Photos Reveal First Look At Season 1 Finale 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, the actress played Captain Janeway across all seven seasons of Voyager, which aired from 1995-2001. Last year, the character was honored with a statue in Bloomington, Indiana, Janeway’s hometown. Mulgrew is due to return to the franchise in a vocal capacity for the upcoming Nickelodeon animated series Star Trek: Prodigy, too, and fans are hoping this will be followed up with a live-action appearance for the Starfleet legend, similar to Stewart’s return in Picard.

Speaking of, Stewart likewise shared a heartfelt message in response to his vaccine last Friday. He posted a short video capturing the moment he received it, as well as thanking “the health workers and scientists for their sacrifice and service.” Like Mulgrew, he also encouraged folks to “receive the vaccine as soon as one can to lessen their load.”

How do we say thank you to the health workers and scientists for their sacrifice and service? Receive the vaccine as soon as one can to lessen their load and keep wearing a mask to protect fellow citizens. In my 80th year, I am grateful and hopeful for better days ahead. pic.twitter.com/emGDlnYL2E — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) January 22, 2021

The former Next Generation leading man has to keep himself safe ahead of production on Picard season 2 beginning soon, after much delay thanks to the pandemic. Prodigy, meanwhile, is set to debut later this year, and with any luck, Picard will also make it to screens in 2021. There’s no word yet on whether fellow Star Trek captain William Shatner has received the vaccine as well, but we expect to hear from him soon.