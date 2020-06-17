Star Trek Fans Are Celebrating Captain Picard Day

Happy Captain Picard Day, Star Trek lovers! In The Next Generation episode “The Pegasus,” we discovered that the children of the Enterprise-D celebrate Captain Picard Day yearly in order to honor the vessel’s commander. In universe, the stardate for the special holiday is 47457.1, which fans have determined matches up with June 16th.

Social media is currently full of Captain Picard Day celebrations, then, with folks spending their day rewatching classic TNG episodes, remembering Picard’s best moments across the franchise or just sharing their favorite GIFs of Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc.

As a great man once said, many times… Make it so.

He’s a role model!

Has everyone got their Picard action figures in hand?

Words to live by.

Happy Picard Day everyone.

And Picard’s way with words doesn’t stop there. Here are a few more of his nuggets of wisdom.

#HappyPicardDay #StarTrek fans! While we're celebrating the legendary Captain Jean Luc Picard, I encourage you take a moment to reflect on the wisdom he has shared throughout the years. Feel free to reply with your own favorite Picard quotes! #PicardDay

Or this speech, which is both timely and timeless.

This is one of the best civil rights speeches #picardday #StarTrek

The great thing is that CBS All Access has got involved with the celebrations, too, sending some Starfleet insignia-shaped pizza – as per an effort to supporting local businesses – to TNG star Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi).

Thank you @CBSAllAccess for the pizza. They are celebrating #PicardDay tomorrow by supporting local businesses (hence the pizza) and making donations to the #NAACPLegalDefenseFund and #BLM. I am so proud to be part of this corporation. More details tomorrow.

Time to share your favorite moments.

It's Captain Picard Day!! What are your favourite memories of the man himself?

Captain Picard Day is particularly meaningful this year as we just got the Starfleet legend back on our screens for the first time in nearly 20 years at the beginning of 2020. Star Trek: Picard dropped in on the aged retired admiral as he took off back into the stars in order to save Data’s daughter and unearth a vast conspiracy. In the season finale, he succumbed to a fatal brain disease – as foretold in the TNG finale – but was ultimately reborn in a new, if identical, android body.

Now, he’ll return for season 2, which is on the way despite being delayed by the pandemic. We’ve been promised an exploration of how Picard’s new existence affects him, as well as more involvement from Starfleet. Plus, expect even more TNG stars to drop by.

Enjoy Captain Picard Day, Star Trek fans! And remember… live now.