Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Reportedly Features All Main Characters From Original Series

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is the most interesting Star Trek show in development at CBS. It’s a spinoff of Star Trek: Discovery and is set prior to The Original Series, following Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Spock (Ethan Peck) and Una (Rebecca Romijn) as they boldly go where no one has gone before. The aim is to make an episodic show in the vein of classic Trek with an optimistic tone.

We’ve since heard that Strange New Worlds may also feature a young James T. Kirk, Sulu and Bones, indicating that they’re going to build up to effectively an Original Series remake. That rumor is gathering pace and now, The Cinema Spot is reporting that Strange New Worlds will also include Uhura, Scotty and Chekhov, with the plan being to feature all of the main crew from TOS. While the original actors all made the roles their own, fans should be used to seeing them recast by now after the Kelvinverse films.

If this does prove to be the case, then Strange New Worlds is going way beyond a mere spinoff and could become the de facto core Star Trek series. After all, a show about the classic Enterprise crew exploring the galaxy and getting into an ethical science fiction conundrum each week is quintessential Trek.

But I wouldn’t go firing up your warp drives with hype just yet. Right now, this is an uncorroborated rumor and I’d wait to hear confirmation before celebrating. However, it stands to reason that if this is set during a time when the original Enterprise crew are fresh out of Starfleet Academy, you should have them on screen. I’d expect them to be gradually introduced throughout the show, too, which would certainly keep levels of hype high.

Right now, we don’t know when Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will begin shooting, but I think it’s likely this will air sometime in early 2022. More details as we hear them.