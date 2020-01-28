Star Trek: Picard Is Already Breaking Records For CBS All Access

I had high hopes for Star Trek: Picard. I’ve been a Next Generation fan since I was a kid and Patrick Stewart’s courageous, intellectual and kind leader is my ideal of what a Starfleet captain should be. But I did fear that the show ran the risk of being too self-indulgent and relying on nostalgia alone. Thankfully, then, the first episode absolutely blew me away: combining a great performance from Stewart, a compelling mystery to solve and – unexpectedly – some really great fight scenes.

It seems I’m not alone in my excitement, either, as CBS is reporting a record number of new sign-ups to CBS All Access last week, the highest since February 2009. Of course, there’s no knowing whether new customers are signing up specifically for Picard (the network also promoted The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards and NFL Football), but it’s also setting new records for total streams, beating out the previous record set by Star Trek: Discovery by more than 180% and becoming the most-watched premiere ever on CBS All Access.

Chief Digital Officer Marc DeBevoise explained the following:

“We’ve seen tremendous continued growth in the service, and the new records we’ve experienced due to Star Trek: Picard, the Grammys and a fantastic season of football are a phenomenal way to kick off what will be a fantastic year for CBS All Access. CBS All Access continues to build upon its great mix of programming – from original series, to sports and special events – and we’ve strategically programmed 2020 to bring subscribers an ‘always on’ calendar of must-watch series and events.”

Personally, I can’t wait to see where they’re going with Picard. Given how good Stewart is in the role, I’d quite happily watch him just potter around his vineyard with his adorable dog Number One. But knowing that we’ve got a whole interstellar adventure ahead of us that’s primed to show us the new status quo for Star Trek makes me incredibly excited. The only downside is a confirmation that we won’t get any Worf this season (or Geordi La Forge). But with season 2 already confirmed, let’s hope they pop up there.