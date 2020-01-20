New Star Trek: Picard TV Spot Features Return Of The Enterprise-D

Star Trek: Picard is now just days away from hitting our screens, marking the return of Sir Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard and many of his old crewmates for the first time in 18 years. And what’s more, their old ship will apparently be seen in the series, too. This extended teaser for the CBS All Access show teases the reappearance of the Enterprise-D, despite it being destroyed back in 1994’s Star Trek: Generations.

This promo does a good job of establishing Picard’s hunger to get back out in the stars, with the former captain remarking: “All that emptiness, all that silence… I’d forgotten how much I’d loved it.” We then see him returning to Starfleet, demanding he be reinstated for service for one single mission. Finally, he admits to Data in the stinger, “I don’t want the game to end.”

The U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D was a Galaxy-class starship and the home of Picard and his crew throughout The Next Generation. In Generations, their first movie, it was put out of commission when its warp core was breached during a Klingon attack, resulting in part of the ship crashing on nearby planet Veridian III. For the remainder of their voyages, the crew travelled aboard the Enterprise-E.

Fans will note the importance of the teaser being set to a cover of “Blue Skies” as well. Data performed the song in 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis, the final outing for the TNG gang, which resulted in the android’s death. However, there was a hint that he could survive via his memories being implanted in his double B-4’s mind. This was suggested by B-4 waking up after the process, humming the song. And as we know, Data will return in Picard as well, so this thread will definitely be picked up.

Don’t miss Star Trek: Picard‘s premiere on the streaming service on Thursday, January 23rd.