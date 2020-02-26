Star Trek: Picard Photos Tease Jean-Luc’s Newfound Allies

CBS has dropped a batch of new promo images for tomorrow’s episode of Star Trek: Picard. Titled “The Impossible Box,” this marks the sixth episode of the series’ first season, which means we’re now already in the second half of its slim 10-episode run. So far on the show, then, we’ve seen Sir Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc head back out into space on his new ship La Sirena with a new crew to boot. And these photos showcase Picard’s newfound allies.

Picard’s misfit crew consists of first officer Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd), pilot Chris Rios (Santiago Cabrera), doctor Agnes Jurati (Alison Pill) and Romulan warrior Elnor (Evan Evagora). These pics also check in on the secondary plot aboard the Borg Cube that’s the base of the Romulan Reclamation Project, where Narek (Harry Treadaway) is attempting to manipulate Soji (Isa Briones), Data’s secret daughter.

It’s also worth mentioning that one image features a young Soji. This raises some questions, though, as Soji is a synthetic lifeform who, as far as we know, has only been alive for around three years. There are two options here, then: either her organic components allowed her to grow from childhood, albeit very rapidly, or else this flashback is actually some implanted memory.

For more, check out the synopsis for the episode below:

Picard and the crew track Soji to the Borg cube in Romulan space, resurfacing haunting memories for Picard. Meanwhile, Narek believes he finally found a way to safely exploit Soji for information.

Last week’s episode, “Stardust City Rag,” really got fans talking, thanks to its prominent role for Jeri Ryan’s Seven of Nine and the tragic backstory it gave her, as well as killing off another Voyager character. We’ll see whether “The Impossible Box” is another standout when Star Trek: Picard continues tomorrow (Thursday, February 27th) on CBS All Access.