Star Trek: Picard’s Reportedly Building Up To A Big Captain Crossover Event

Star Trek: Picard is reportedly building up to a major franchise first.

CBS All Access’ modern range of Trek TV shows has aimed to capitalize on the potential of the sci-fi universe, with various series both on the air and in development that take place all across the timeline. Something the producers haven’t tried as yet, though, is a big Marvel-style crossover, but it feels like it’s just a matter of time before it happens. And maybe one such event could occur on Picard.

Insider Daniel Richtman has shared a juicy rumor on his Patreon page which points to the Patrick Stewart vehicle bringing many – if not all – of the iconic Trek captains of the past together for a special episode of the show. It’s unclear exactly when this installment would arrive, as Richtman can only say that it’ll feature in a future season, but he states that the plan is definitely for a bunch of the captains to meet at some point.

Given that Stewart returned to the fold for Picard and Kate Mulgrew is back as Kathryn Janeway in upcoming animated series Star Trek: Prodigy, it’s really not that far-fetched that multiple captains could unite on screen. It’s also believed that Avery Brooks might be reprising his role of Benjamin Sisko, so negotiations for his comeback may already be underway. And then there’s Scott Bakula’s Jonathan Archer, who’s still a regular face on TV, meaning it shouldn’t be too difficult to get him involved.

William Shatner, meanwhile, has gone back and forth on whether he’d return as Kirk, so it’s hard to say if he would be on board or not. It may be that Kirk would have to be left out given that the TOS icon died many years before the time of Picard, but perhaps some de-aging tech could make it work?

In any case, Star Trek: Picard season 2 will likely enter production soon after a long COVID-19-related delay, so hopefully we’ll learn more about this possible crossover in the near future.