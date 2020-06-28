Star Trek: Picard Theory Explains How Guinan Could Fit Into Season 2

We’re expecting a few more familiar faces from The Next Generation to show up in Star Trek: Picard season 2, and at the top of the list is Guinan. Patrick Stewart made a very public offer to Whoopi Goldberg to reprise her fan favorite recurring role on an episode of The View earlier this year, which she emotionally accepted. While we know that Goldberg will be coming back as the El-Aurian former bartender, then, we don’t know how she’ll fit into the storyline.

While we wait for plot details, ScreenRant has shared some theories about how Guinan could turn up in Picard’s life once again all these years later. SR points to TNG episode “Time’s Arrow,” where a younger Guinan is shown to be living in 19th century San Francisco when Picard and co. get transported to that period, as evidence that she likes to make a home for herself on Earth. This means it’s possible that she returned to the planet following her time with the Enterprise crew.

As Guinan was always there to offer words of wisdom to those who needed it, it’s possible she could drop by Jean-Luc’s vineyard in France in season 2 and aid her old friend as he comes to terms with his new existence in an android body, following his rebirth in the season 1 finale. Stewart has promised that the impact on his renewed life and change in species will be keenly felt in the next run, remember.

It’s important to note that Goldberg’s older appearance may also have to be factored into the narrative. As “Time’s Arrow” demonstrated, the incredibly long-lived Guinan ages very slowly, so it would be peculiar if she returned and was shown to have aged at a regular human rate. Perhaps something has happened to her then and that’s why she seeks out Picard’s help? The idea of her aging rapidly is worrying one, though, as it suggests Star Trek: Picard might be about to kill off another beloved character. Not again!