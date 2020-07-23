Star Trek: Prodigy Announced, Coming To Nickelodeon In 2021

The Star Trek Universe panel at Comic-Con@Home brought a big announcement for the franchise’s latest TV series. We’ve known that CBS was partnering up with Nickelodeon to develop a new family-friendly CG-animated show for a while, but this afternoon we finally found out what it’s going to be called. Get ready for Star Trek: Prodigy.

As per its official logline, Prodigy “follows a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning, and salvation.” Trollhunters’ Kevin and Dan Hageman, who have earned Emmys for their work on that popular Netflix production, are serving as showrunners on the series and along with the title came the revelation that it will be airing on Nickelodeon sometime next year.

Check out the show’s official logo below:

Prodigy is just the latest way that ViacomCBS is trying to expand the Trek brand to cover every possible market. Next month, for example, will bring the premiere of Star Trek: Lower Decks, a new adult-oriented animated comedy that’s clearly going for the Rick & Morty market. There hasn’t been a Trek animated show since The Animated Series in the 1970s, so it’s a big deal that the franchise is entering back into that platform in a major way.

Producer Heather Kadin explained in 2019 that the show we now know to be called Prodigy is designed as an entry point into Trek for younger viewers.

“I think it will be a great way for fans to introduce the franchise to their kids, and for new fans to be formed because it’s such a big franchise, [it can be hard] to get into as a kid.” Kadin told Trek Core, also promising that it’ll have “a very epic quality.”

Star Trek: Prodigy arrives next year. In the meantime, don’t miss Lower Decks on CBS All Access from August 6th.