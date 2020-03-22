Seven Of Nine Star Trek Spinoff Reportedly In The Works At CBS

Star Trek: Picard has brought back many familiar faces from Star Trek past aside from Sir Patrick Stewart across its first season, but the most significant has definitely been Jeri Ryan’s Seven of Nine. The former Voyager breakout star has been a natural fit for the Borg-centric storyline, with the show offering a fascinating, updated version of the character. Fans have been clamoring for more from her, then, and it seems like CBS has listened.

We Got This Covered has heard that a spinoff for Seven is in the works for CBS All Access. Details are still scarce at this early stage, but this intel comes to us via the same sources who previously told us that Anson Mount’s Captain Pike was getting his own show, too, and that Star Trek: Discovery has already been renewed for a fifth season – both of which have since been confirmed by The Geeks Worldwide.

As for the premise of this series, you don’t need to guess too hard to figure it out, as it sounds like it could jump straight off from where Picard season 1 has left the character. We’re hearing that the Seven spinoff will follow Ryan’s heroine and Elnor (Evan Evagora), Jean-Luc’s Romulan warrior protege, as they go around the galaxy freeing other Borg drones from the Collective.

In episode 8, Seven of Nine took control of the Artifact, the deactivated Borg Cube, in order to defeat the Romulans, which made her a de-facto Queen of her own batch of Borg. She also returned for the season’s penultimate episode in order to help out Picard and his crew. In a tell-tale exchange, she told him to “keep saving the galaxy,” to which he replied: “That’s on you now.” Now that we’re hearing a spinoff is in development, his words gain extra meaning.

Showrunner Michael Chabon did recently admit that he half-jokingly discussed giving Ryan her own vehicle on set. Chabon will step down as EP for Picard season 2 though, so it’s unlikely he’ll be involved with the spinoff. Whoever the personnel behind it, it sure sounds like there’ll be more of Seven of Nine in Star Trek‘s future, and that’s perfectly alright with us.