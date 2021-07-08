Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Promises That Old School Fans Will Love It

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is on the verge of wrapping up production on its debut season, and it sounds like diehard fans can expect much to enjoy. Anson Mount is returning as Captain Christopher Pike, after he made the character his own in Discovery season 2, with the spinoff show following Pike’s tenure aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise, with Ethan Peck’s Spock and Rebecca Romijn’s Number One at his side.

Given that all three characters hail from The Original Series era, it’s no surprise to hear that Strange New Worlds will be offering up some treats for lovers of 60s Trek. Mount revealed on Twitter today that filming has begun on the season 1 finale, promising that “old school fans” are going to be “VERY excited” by what’s coming in the last episode of the run.

“Last ep of Season 1 starts shooting today,” he wrote. “Old school fans are going to VERY excited to see what we’re trying to pull off with this one. Getting to do many things I’ve never attempted as an actor. So much fun!”

As successful as the likes of Discovery and Picard have been for CBS/Paramount, there has been a certain backlash against those shows for the way they’ve moved away from the traditional format, style and tone of the franchise. Strange New Worlds looks to be addressing this criticism somewhat as it’ll be returning to an episodic storytelling format and a more optimistic outlook.

Who knows what Mount is teasing at in his tweet, though. Rumors have swirled that the series will introduce a lot of major players from The Original Series, possibly even a young Kirk. So maybe the season finale will feature a team-up between Pike and his future successor in the captain’s chair? The actor is certainly hinting that it’ll be an ambitious episode to end the season on.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds probably won’t release on Paramount Plus until early 2022, but we’ve still got a lot to look forward to over the second half of the year – namely, Prodigy season 1, Lower Decks season 2 and Discovery season 4.