Star Trek Reportedly Plans To Introduce A New Kirk On The Small Screen

The modern era of Star Trek on TV has already served up a new version of Spock, with Ethan Peck taking over the iconic role for Discovery season 2 onward. The next logical step, then, is for a new iteration of James Tiberius Kirk to be introduced alongside him. William Shatner and Chris Pine have previously embodied the part on screen, but it’s looking like CBS thinks it’s about time that the Enterprise captain is rebooted once again.

Insider Daniel Richtman has revealed on his Patreon page that sources tell him there are plans for a third take on Kirk to appear on the small screen in the near future. Though his intel was unable to specify anything further at this time, it seems easy to conclude that this Kirk will debut in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the upcoming Discovery spinoff following the adventures of Peck’s Spock, Anson Mount’s Christopher Pike and Rebecca Romijn’s Number One on the Enterprise in the days before Kirk took the captain’s chair.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve heard that the iconic character could factor into SNW, of course. Even before the show was officially announced, one report claimed that Jake Cannavale was in the running for the role. Plus, Richtman has already reported on the possibility and previously stated that this Kirk could be portrayed as bisexual.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Gets A New Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Since then, We Got This Covered has also heard that CBS has big plans for the young captain, particularly in conjunction with Peck’s Spock. In fact, SNW could also feature new versions of the other iconic TOS crew members, too, such as Uhura and Sulu. As such, it looks like the gap between TOS pilot “The Cage” and the rest of the series is going to be well and truly filled in.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is on target to shoot in 2021. In the meantime, though, tell us, do you want another version of Kirk? Beam over to the comments section and let us know.