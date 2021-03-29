Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Reportedly Introducing Non-Binary Enterprise Crew Member

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is arguably the most anticipated of Paramount Plus’ upcoming new Trek series. Following their breakout turns in Discovery season 2, Anson Mount, Ethan Peck and Rebecca Romijn are back as Christopher Pike, Spock and Number One (AKA Una) for their own show, which will explore the voyages of the U.S.S. Enterprise prior to James T. Kirk taking command. Expect a return to the classic episodic Trek structure, although the series will still continue the commitment to diversity that we see in Discovery.

Giant Freakin Robot has shared that SNW will be introducing a non-binary member to the crew of the Enterprise. This character will be called Angel, though it looks like they’ll have some less than angelic secrets in their closet. According to the intel GFR has got hold of, Angel is going to be outwardly fun and charismatic but as things progress, it’ll be revealed that they’re hiding a “very different personality.” The studio is said to be encouraging non-binary actors to audition for the part.

The outlet makes a good point in their report, too, arguing that Angel could prove to be controversial with fans. Many may feel that depicting this non-binary character as duplicitous and untrustworthy only reinforces negative stereotypes about LGBTQ people. On the other hand, though, some might praise Angel for being portrayed with such complexity and for not being defined by their identity. For now, we’ll just have to see how this one plays out.

Production actually began a couple of weeks ago on the project, with the main cast announced via a promo (see above) at the time. Angel must be a slightly later addition to the Enterprise crew, then, hence why the role has potentially not been cast yet.

Mount, Peck and Romijn will be joined by the likes of Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Babs Olusanmokun and Melissa Navia, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is all set to boldly debut on Paramount Plus sometime in 2022.