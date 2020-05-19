Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Will Reportedly Introduce A New Bones

Captain Christopher Pike is back in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a brand-new Trek show headed to CBS All Access that will follow the voyages of the Enterprise in the years before Kirk took command. As per Discovery season 2, Anson Mount’s Starfleet legend will be joined by Ethan Peck’s Spock and Rebecca Romijn’s Number One. We’ll no doubt uncover new dimensions to this trio, but the plan is to introduce a bunch of other The Original Series characters into the mix as well.

Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us a Pike spinoff was happening way back in March – say that several TOS crew members will return for Strange New Worlds. As we’ve previously revealed, Uhura and Sulu are amongst them, and another we’re hearing will feature is Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy.

If SNW is ticking off all the iconic TOS characters, then it only makes sense for Bones to be included, too. As with both Uhura and Sulu though, the series may have to tinker with established lore a little in order to have him team up with the Enterprise crew, as these three only came aboard the ship once Kirk became captain, but fans should be used to that by now after Discovery.

We don’t yet know who, if anyone, is in the running for the part of Bones just yet, but good luck to whoever has to match up to the movies’ Karl Urban, who does such a great job channelling DeForest Kelly. WGTC has heard that Harry Shum Jr. is being eyed for Sulu, while it’s also been reported that Jake Cannavale is being looked at to play a young James Tiberius himself. So, it seems that casting is underway and we’ll hopefully hear of some names for the role of Bones soon.

In any case, with it being more optimistic in tone and episodic in structure to boot, it sounds a lot like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be a love letter to The Original Series, much as Picard is to The Next Generation.