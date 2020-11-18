Star Trek’s Anson Mount Joins Scientific Effort To Make First Contact With Aliens

A Starfleet captain’s job is to seek out new life and civilizations, and it seems that’s something Anson Mount has taken to heart as he’s doing just that in the real world, too. The Captain Pike actor – who’s set to lead the upcoming Paramount Plus series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – has gotten involved with scientific organization METI (Messaging Extraterrestrial Intelligence), who are dedicated to making first contact with alien life.

METI announced this week that Mount has joined its Board of Directors. The actor – who debuted as Christopher Pike on Star Trek: Discovery season 2 – said the following in a statement:

“It is a distinct privilege to be asked to join the outstanding scientists, artists, and innovators that make up the METI team. I look forward to helping this organization expand its footprint in our cultural landscape and educate the general public about our endeavors to connect with extraterrestrial intelligence through scientific methods as we continue to grapple with the implications of this work. As a Starfleet Captain, it brings me unbridled joy to be able to say that I am actually sending out a hail.”

Mount also followed up the announcement on Twitter with another statement, remarking that he’s excited to collaborate on “what’s perhaps the greatest creative challenge in the history of our species.” He then promised “more to come in the days, weeks, & centuries ahead.”

ANNOUNCEMENT: I am deeply honored to have joined this incredible group of scientists, linguists, & thinkers who are collaborating to take on what’s perhaps the greatest creative challenge in the history of our species. More to come in the days, weeks, & centuries ahead. @METIintl https://t.co/yJeirKE5JX — Anson Mount (@ansonmount) November 17, 2020

The San Francisco-based METI was founded in 2015 as an expansion of SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence). Whereas SETI only listens for signals from advanced civilizations, METI is more proactive and sends out powerful signals to nearby stars in the hopes of being met with a response. Douglas Vakoch, President of METI, explained the organization’s thinking in his own statement welcoming Mount aboard.

“If other civilizations are simply listening, and not transmitting, we’ll never make contact if we limit ourselves to standard SETI strategies. We’re delighted to welcome Anson to METI’s leadership team as we continue to reach out to other worlds, letting them know we want to make first contact.”

Mount is the fourth actor to play Pike over the past 50+ years, but he’s the first one to get his own vehicle as the character, who’s Kirk’s precursor as the captain of the Enterprise. Also featuring Ethan Peck as Spock and Rebecca Romijn, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is looking to start production in early 2021.