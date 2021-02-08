Watch: Two New Star Trek Universe Ads Debut During Super Bowl

In case you missed it, two new Star Trek universe ads debuted during this Sunday’s Super Bowl, both of which tease the wealth of Trek content that’s available on Paramount Plus. During the first half of the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, a light-hearted commercial featuring stars from across CBS’ back catalog came together, including multiple Trek icons, and you can check it out above.

As narrated by Sir Patrick Stewart himself, the ad sees the likes of Young Sheldon, James Corden, Dora the Explorer, Beavis and Butthead and many more climbing up to the top of Paramount Mountain, only to find a tuxedo-wearing Stewart sitting at a bar manned by Stephen Colbert. Though they don’t have any lines in the promo, Anson Mount and Ethan Peck also feature in character as Christopher Pike and Spock, soon to be seen in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

In the second half of the game, meanwhile, a Trek-specific promo aired, starring many familiar faces from current Trek and again previewing what’s to come on Paramount Plus. This ad takes on a much more serious tone than the last, though it again opens with Patrick Stewart’s narration. “We are such stuff as dreams are made of,” Stewart quotes, in character as Jean-Luc Picard this time. “Openness, optimism, curiosity. That is life. That’s why we’re here.” You can find it over on YouTube.

As well as Stewart, Mount and Peck again feature as Pike and Spock, and Sonequa Martin-Green likewise appears as Michael Burnham alongside her Discovery co-star Doug Jones as Saru. Not to mention Picard‘s Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine. The ad ends with a reminder that every series and every episode of Star Trek ever made can be found on the newly christened streaming service.

If you’re not aware, CBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount Plus on March 4th. From launch, it’ll be home to all nine Star Trek TV shows released to date – that’s The Original Series, The Animated Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise, Lower Decks and the aforementioned Discovery and Picard.