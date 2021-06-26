Star Wars: The Bad Batch Reveals Boba Fett’s Real Name

The latest episode of Dave Filoni’s Star Wars: The Bad Batch has once again expanded the lore of the galaxy far, far away by revealing Boba Fett’s original name.

As you may remember from the prequels, Boba’s father, Jango Fett, was the human male in whose genetic codes and physical likeness all the clones came to be. In return for offering his body as a template, the mercenary asked the Kaminoan scientists to clone him a son, who later haunted the protagonists of the Rebellion era as an antagonistic figure just like his father before him.

The legendary bounty hunter has always been one of the most popular Star Wars characters, of course, so it didn’t come off as much of a surprise when Disney brought him back from the dead. The character made his official comeback in the second season of The Mandalorian, where he worked closely with Din Djarin to recover Baby Yoda from Moff Gideon.

Now, Temuera Morrison’s anti-hero is returning in his own spinoff TV series, The Book of Boba Fett, premiering later this year on Disney’s streaming service. It seems clear that producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have big plans for the future of Boba in Star Wars canon, which is probably why the latter decided to not only reference him in the ongoing The Bad Batch animated series, but also tell us more about his history as a child on Kamino.

When Clone Force 99 decides to investigate Omega’s background to establish why Kamino is so hell-bent on recapturing her, Tech reveals that she hasn’t been modified like the rest of the clones and is a “pure genetic replication” of Jango Fett. He further states: “To my knowledge, there’s only one other. A male clone code-named Alpha, later referred to as Boba.”

So, there you have it, folks. Star Wars: The Bad Batch has revealed that Boba Fett was originally called Alpha, just like Omega who is her female counterpart. As for what this could imply for her future or its significance is anyone’s guess. Though for now, the squad must focus on finding a way to rescue her from Cad Bane.