Watch: New Star Wars: The Bad Batch Video Recaps The Story So Far

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is set to be the centerpiece of this year’s Star Wars Day. The 75-minute debut episode will reintroduce us to Clone Force 99, who we last saw in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. All indications are that it’s going to be something special, though by the time it airs I’m hoping we’ll have also seen new teasers for at least some of the many upcoming Disney+ Star Wars shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and The Book of Boba Fett.

Now the official The Bad Batch Twitter has begun posting a series of posters devoted to each character. First up is their leader, Hunter whose genetic mutations give him enhanced combat skills, including heightened awareness that allows him to sense electromagnetic frequencies. This makes him an expert tracker, and he boasts that not even droids can escape him. According to a fellow Bad Batch member, “Maps can be wrong, Hunter never is”.

Presumably the next few days will see the release of further posters showcasing other members, Crosshair, Wrecker, Echo, and Tech. Considering each of them is a clone of Jango Fett they all look very different from one another and each has their own quirks that make them badass super-soldiers.

Rumors are that the show’s arc will see one of the Bad Batch members betray the others and side with the Empire. I can’t imagine the rest of them taking this lying down, so expect some serious sparks to fly when they finally get their revenge. Along the way we’re also getting guest spots from several already-established characters, with The Mandalorian‘s Fennec Shand, Rogue One‘s Saw Gerrara, The Clone Wars‘ Captain Rex, and A New Hope‘s Grand Moff Tarkin all confirmed to make appearances.

A previously released poster also hints at Emperor Palpatine playing a part in the story, but his role remains mysterious as of now. Everything should become clear soon, when Star Wars: The Bad Batch premieres on May 4th.