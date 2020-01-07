The Correct Viewing Order For Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Based on what we’re hearing from Disney, the seventh and final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, now on Disney Plus, will be with us on February 17th, 2020. One of the more challenging aspects of the animated series, though, is that you won’t get a chronological experience by just following the released episode order. Thankfully, then, we now have a correct viewing order courtesy of the official Star Wars site, which tells us all you need to know to catch up on The Clone Wars before its return.
The Clone Wars bridges the gap between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, providing a significant level of detail for anyone wondering what was going on in between the two prequel movies. When aired, episodes could often be bundled together as arcs, linked by one-off episodes that might explore a different part of the galaxy adjacent to the main events of the narrative. This format allowed the show’s producers to flesh out a lot of Star Wars mythology, including the return of characters like Darth Maul (also back for season 7), and plotlines with the Mandalorians.
The sometimes-fractured nature of this storytelling can be avoided by following the below viewing order, which also includes the original feature film and additional content for filling in parts of the narrative:
Air# Title
1 216 Cat and Mouse
2 116 Hidden Enemy
T The Clone Wars theatrical release
3 301 Clone Cadets
4 303 Supply Lines
5 101 Ambush
6 102 Rising Malevolence
7 103 Shadow of Malevolence
8 104 Destroy Malevolence
9 105 Rookies
10 106 Downfall of a Droid
11 107 Duel of the Droids
12 108 Bombad Jedi
13 109 Cloak of Darkness
14 110 Lair of Grievous
15 111 Dooku Captured
16 112 The Gungan General
17 113 Jedi Crash
18 114 Defenders of Peace
19 115 Trespass
20 117 Blue Shadow Virus
21 118 Mystery of a Thousand Moons
22 119 Storm over Ryloth
23 120 Innocents of Ryloth
24 121 Liberty on Ryloth
25 201 Holocron Heist
26 202 Cargo of Doom
27 203 Children of the Force
28 217 Bounty Hunters
29 218 The Zillo Beast
30 219 The Zillo Beast Strikes Back
31 204 Senate Spy
32 205 Landing at Point Rain
33 206 Weapons Factory
34 207 Legacy of Terror
35 208 Brain Invaders
36 209 Grievous Intrigue
37 210 The Deserter
38 211 Lightsaber Lost
39 212 The Mandalore Plot
40 213 Voyage of Temptation
41 214 Duchess of Mandalore
42 220 Death Trap
43 221 R2 Come Home
44 222 Lethal Trackdown
45 305 Corruption
46 306 The Academy
47 307 Assassin
48 302 ARC Troopers
49 304 Sphere of Influence
50 308 Evil Plans
51 122 Hostage Crisis
52 309 Hunt for Ziro
53 310 Heroes on Both Side
54 311 Pursuit of Peace
55 215 Senate Murders
56 312 Nightsisters
57 313 Monster
58 314 Witches of the Mist
59 315 Overlords
60 316 Altar of Mortis
61 317 Ghosts of Mortis
62 318 The Citadel
63 319 Counter Attack
64 320 Citadel Rescue
65 321 Padawan Lost
66 322 Wookiee Hunt
67 401 Water War
68 402 Gungan Attack
69 403 Prisoners
70 404 Shadow Warrior
71 405 Mercy Mission
72 406 Nomad Droids
73 407 Darkness on Umbara
74 408 The General
75 409 Plan of Dissent
76 410 Carnage of Krell
77 411 Kidnapped
78 412 Slaves of the Republic
79 413 Escape from Kadavo
80 414 A Friend In Need
81 415 Deception
82 416 Friends and Enemies
83 417 The Box
84 418 Crisis on Naboo
85 419 Massacre
86 420 Bounty
87 421 Brothers
88 422 Revenge
89 502 A War on Two Fronts
90 503 Front Runners
91 504 The Soft War
92 505 Tipping Points
93 506 The Gathering
94 507 A Test of Strength
95 508 Bound for Rescue
96 509 A Necessary Bond
97 510 Secret Weapons
98 511 A Sunny Day in the Void
99 512 Missing in Action
100 513 Point of No Return
101 501 Revival
102 514 Eminence
103 515 Shades of Reason
104 516 The Lawless
105 517 Sabotage
106 518 The Jedi Who Knew Too Much
107 519 To Catch a Jedi
108 520 The Wrong Jedi
109 601 The Unknown
110 602 Conspiracy
111 603 Fugitive
112 604 Orders
113 605 An Old Friend
114 606 The Rise of Clovis
115 607 Crisis at the Heart
116 608 The Disappeared
117 609 The Disappeared: Pt. II
118 610 The Lost One
119 611 Voices
120 612 Destiny
121 613 Sacrifice
-
-
Crystal Crisis On Utapau Story Reels
122 A Death on Utapau
123 In Search of the Crystal
124 Crystal Crisis
125 The Big Bang
The Bad Batch Story Reels
126 The Bad Batch
127 A Distant Echo
128 On the Wings of Keeradaks
129 Unfinished Business
Dark Disciple Novel
130 Lethal Alliance
131 The Mission
132 Conspirators
133 Dark Disciple
Son of Dathomir Comic Series
134 The Enemy of My Enemy
135 A Tale of Two Apprentices
136 Proxy War
137 Showdown on Dathomir
Dark Disciple Novel
138 Saving Vos Part 1
139 Saving Vos Part 2
140 Traitor
141 The Path
So, there you have it, a complete rundown of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars continuity, albeit one that might end up being too great a challenge to fit in before the seventh season’s launch. It may not be perfect, as new series like Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars Resistance muddy some of the broader continuity, but it at least gives you the “official” order if you wanted to go down that route. Of course, you could also just choose to watch the show as it originally aired, even if perhaps this ends up being slightly confusing in terms of following an overall narrative. The choice is yours, though.
Source: StarWars.com
