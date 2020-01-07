The Correct Viewing Order For Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Based on what we’re hearing from Disney, the seventh and final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, now on Disney Plus, will be with us on February 17th, 2020. One of the more challenging aspects of the animated series, though, is that you won’t get a chronological experience by just following the released episode order. Thankfully, then, we now have a correct viewing order courtesy of the official Star Wars site, which tells us all you need to know to catch up on The Clone Wars before its return.

The Clone Wars bridges the gap between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, providing a significant level of detail for anyone wondering what was going on in between the two prequel movies. When aired, episodes could often be bundled together as arcs, linked by one-off episodes that might explore a different part of the galaxy adjacent to the main events of the narrative. This format allowed the show’s producers to flesh out a lot of Star Wars mythology, including the return of characters like Darth Maul (also back for season 7), and plotlines with the Mandalorians.

The sometimes-fractured nature of this storytelling can be avoided by following the below viewing order, which also includes the original feature film and additional content for filling in parts of the narrative:

Air# Title

1 216 Cat and Mouse

2 116 Hidden Enemy

T The Clone Wars theatrical release

3 301 Clone Cadets

4 303 Supply Lines

5 101 Ambush

6 102 Rising Malevolence

7 103 Shadow of Malevolence

8 104 Destroy Malevolence

9 105 Rookies

10 106 Downfall of a Droid

11 107 Duel of the Droids

12 108 Bombad Jedi

13 109 Cloak of Darkness

14 110 Lair of Grievous

15 111 Dooku Captured

16 112 The Gungan General

17 113 Jedi Crash

18 114 Defenders of Peace

19 115 Trespass

20 117 Blue Shadow Virus

21 118 Mystery of a Thousand Moons

22 119 Storm over Ryloth

23 120 Innocents of Ryloth

24 121 Liberty on Ryloth

25 201 Holocron Heist

26 202 Cargo of Doom

27 203 Children of the Force

28 217 Bounty Hunters

29 218 The Zillo Beast

30 219 The Zillo Beast Strikes Back

31 204 Senate Spy

32 205 Landing at Point Rain

33 206 Weapons Factory

34 207 Legacy of Terror

35 208 Brain Invaders

36 209 Grievous Intrigue

37 210 The Deserter

38 211 Lightsaber Lost

39 212 The Mandalore Plot

40 213 Voyage of Temptation

41 214 Duchess of Mandalore

42 220 Death Trap

43 221 R2 Come Home

44 222 Lethal Trackdown

45 305 Corruption

46 306 The Academy

47 307 Assassin

48 302 ARC Troopers

49 304 Sphere of Influence

50 308 Evil Plans

51 122 Hostage Crisis

52 309 Hunt for Ziro

53 310 Heroes on Both Side

54 311 Pursuit of Peace

55 215 Senate Murders

56 312 Nightsisters

57 313 Monster

58 314 Witches of the Mist

59 315 Overlords

60 316 Altar of Mortis

61 317 Ghosts of Mortis

62 318 The Citadel

63 319 Counter Attack

64 320 Citadel Rescue

65 321 Padawan Lost

66 322 Wookiee Hunt

67 401 Water War

68 402 Gungan Attack

69 403 Prisoners

70 404 Shadow Warrior

71 405 Mercy Mission

72 406 Nomad Droids

73 407 Darkness on Umbara

74 408 The General

75 409 Plan of Dissent

76 410 Carnage of Krell

77 411 Kidnapped

78 412 Slaves of the Republic

79 413 Escape from Kadavo

80 414 A Friend In Need

81 415 Deception

82 416 Friends and Enemies

83 417 The Box

84 418 Crisis on Naboo

85 419 Massacre

86 420 Bounty

87 421 Brothers

88 422 Revenge

89 502 A War on Two Fronts

90 503 Front Runners

91 504 The Soft War

92 505 Tipping Points

93 506 The Gathering

94 507 A Test of Strength

95 508 Bound for Rescue

96 509 A Necessary Bond

97 510 Secret Weapons

98 511 A Sunny Day in the Void

99 512 Missing in Action

100 513 Point of No Return

101 501 Revival

102 514 Eminence

103 515 Shades of Reason

104 516 The Lawless

105 517 Sabotage

106 518 The Jedi Who Knew Too Much

107 519 To Catch a Jedi

108 520 The Wrong Jedi

109 601 The Unknown

110 602 Conspiracy

111 603 Fugitive

112 604 Orders

113 605 An Old Friend

114 606 The Rise of Clovis

115 607 Crisis at the Heart

116 608 The Disappeared

117 609 The Disappeared: Pt. II

118 610 The Lost One

119 611 Voices

120 612 Destiny

121 613 Sacrifice

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Is Making A Comeback 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Crystal Crisis On Utapau Story Reels

122 A Death on Utapau

123 In Search of the Crystal

124 Crystal Crisis

125 The Big Bang

The Bad Batch Story Reels

126 The Bad Batch

127 A Distant Echo

128 On the Wings of Keeradaks

129 Unfinished Business Dark Disciple Novel

130 Lethal Alliance

131 The Mission

132 Conspirators

133 Dark Disciple

Son of Dathomir Comic Series

134 The Enemy of My Enemy

135 A Tale of Two Apprentices

136 Proxy War

137 Showdown on Dathomir Dark Disciple Novel

138 Saving Vos Part 1

139 Saving Vos Part 2

140 Traitor

141 The Path

So, there you have it, a complete rundown of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars continuity, albeit one that might end up being too great a challenge to fit in before the seventh season’s launch. It may not be perfect, as new series like Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars Resistance muddy some of the broader continuity, but it at least gives you the “official” order if you wanted to go down that route. Of course, you could also just choose to watch the show as it originally aired, even if perhaps this ends up being slightly confusing in terms of following an overall narrative. The choice is yours, though.