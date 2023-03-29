‘Star Wars’ could be about to get steamy after ‘The Acolyte’ brings in an intimacy coordinator

When it comes to naming sexually-charged franchises, Star Wars isn’t exactly going to be one of the first that comes to mind, but a notable hire on hotly-anticipated Disney Plus series The Acolyte could intimate that things are about to get steamy in a galaxy far, far away.

While the long-running sci-fi saga has seen its fair share of romances and smooches over the years, heavy petting or even a full-blown sex scene hasn’t even been in the orbit of the Lucasfilm-backed behemoth. It’s easy to see why when Star Wars is marketed at audiences of all ages, and the widespread mockery of Eternals debuting the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s very first iteration of onscreen coitus indicated that if you can’t do it well, then maybe you’re better off not doing it at all.

That being said, Leslye Headland has never been one to shy away from the more salacious side of things given her credits on Bachelorette, About Last Night, Sleeping with Other People, the Heathers TV show, sitcom SMILF, and Russian Doll to name but a few, with the website of intimacy coordinator Adelaide Waldrop revealing that she’s currently working on the blockbuster-sized streaming exclusive.

That’s no guarantee that intergalactic uglies are about to be bumped, though, but the fact The Acolyte is already generating so much buzz and excitement for taking place at the tail-end of the High Republic era to guarantee a Star Wars project the likes of which we’ve never seen before means it can’t exactly be discounted, either.