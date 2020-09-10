New Star Wars Fan Art Imagines The Mandalorian Meeting Starkiller

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is now a mere footnote in the franchise’s history, but once upon a time it was a very big deal. The 2008 video game was billed as filling in the gaps between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, showing Darth Vader taking on a new apprentice who was incredibly talented in the Force. This was Galen Marek aka Starkiller, who went on to turn against his Sith master, became instrumental in forming the Rebel Alliance and interacted with many notable characters across his two games.

After the Disney purchase, The Force Unleashed series was declared non-canon, the games haven’t been remastered or re-released and everyone seems to have forgotten about Starkiller. Everyone that is, except phase_runner. The talented fan artist has just posted a new piece of art imagining what it might look like if the character appeared in The Mandalorian.

The piece of art comes with the quote: “You may think you have some idea of what you are in possession of, but you do not,” which was said by Moff Gideon about Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian‘s first season finale. As there’s a time gap between the events of The Force Unleashed games and The Mandalorian, I’m guessing they’re explaining Starkiller’s absence by saying he’s been frozen in carbonite this whole time.

If this meeting did take place, I think it’d be a big mistake to defrost Starkiller. Din Djarin is a very talented warrior (especially with Baby Yoda to back him up), but Starkiller’s power levels are off the charts. He famously used the Force to pull a Star Destroyer into a planet. Even with Djarin’s arsenal of weapons, I suspect it would be an extremely short fight.

Starkiller turning up in The Mandalorian might be wishful thinking, but we at least know that fan favorite Jedi Ahsoka Tano will appear in season 2, as played by Rosario Dawson. It’ll be interesting to see how our hero fares when going up against an experienced Jedi. Let’s hope we get a taste in the season 2 trailer, which will hopefully drop any day now.