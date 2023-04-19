Star Wars fans are not ready for the events of ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 finale

The Mandalorian season 3 finale is just a few hours away, and fans are not ready for what’s going to happen.

One of the biggest predictions made about the series finale is that Din Djarin will die. From a production standpoint, it makes sense since Pedro Pascal teased that he was “rolling in cash” thanks to his Star Wars role. Maybe he was becoming too expensive to stay on, considering that he asked for a raise prior to shooting for season three.

Fans have expressed that they’re not ready to see Din go, especially since the character is a fan favorite. Some have also admitted that they’d quit watching later installments of The Mandalorian if it happens.

#DinDjarin is trending, so I'm gonna say this right now: if Din dies and he's written off the show, I might be completely done with the show/Star Wars, he's one of my favorite characters and this whole "The Mandalorian is about ALL mandalorians not just Din" is BS — 『 Stryks 🇲🇽 』SOUL STRIDER Chapter 3 is out! (@Stryks) April 17, 2023

din djarin unharmed + not forced to remove his helmet/armor + reunited with his son + helmetless if he willingly chooses to be + happy in the finale pic.twitter.com/pyvMf2IK7n — zra (@djarinz) April 18, 2023

Perhaps Din’s potential death is to prepare fans for what’s to come in The Last of Us season 2. Spoilers for those who haven’t played the game; Joel brutally dies. And since Pascal also plays that character, the season three finale of The Mandalorian is what fans need in preparation for the upcoming emotional whiplash.

If Din dies I will not be able to take it #TheMandalorian

He cannot die in this AND #TheLastOfUs when that comes out I won’t be able to cope #DinDjarin pic.twitter.com/9Dh9FS7nt0 — ッ (@Leah07877312) April 14, 2023

While season 3 of The Mandalorian didn’t shy away from important character deaths and torture, such as Paz Viszla and Doctor Pershing, it is unlikely that it’s going to do the same for the show’s lead, especially when a character died last week. Also, director Rick Famuyiwa has confirmed the show’s fourth season. However, he didn’t mention anything about returning characters and only hinted that filming would begin sometime this year.