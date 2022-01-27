The Star Wars universe is in the midst of creating a new set of interconnected stories, told from multiple angles via The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Boba Fett was reintroduced via a season two episode of The Mandalorian, and the Book of Boba Fett just returned the favor, featuring Mando — and his new ship — in its latest episode.

Boba was there during episode six of season two, when a shot from Moff Gideon destroyed the Razor Crest, Mando’s stalwart little rust bucket. The ship saw Mando through a lot and, despite the massive amount of damage it took along the way, always made it through.

There was no fixing the Razor Crest this time, however, considering how many pieces it ended up in. Mando polished off the season shipless — and Grogu-less — leaving fans to wonder how his explorations through space would continue. That question was answered in the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett, which featured Mando’s sleek new vessel.

The ship is much smaller than the Razor Crest, which had an entire lower deck where Mando stored his bounties and slept, and offered seating for at least three. The new ship looks like a one-man vehicle with perhaps just enough space for one other very small passenger. It doesn’t appear to have any space for sleeping or transporting bounties, which could present a problem if Mando aims to return to his former profession. You know, the one he enjoyed before he became the galaxy’s most important babysitter.

Mando’s shiny new ship sparked a debate among fans, some of whom fell instantly in love, while others were busy sharing their dislike. Some felt the ship was too small to support Mando’s profession and complained that its resemblance to ships introduced in Star Wars: Episode I kindles the wrong kind of nostalgia.

mando's new ship.. where will he store his things. where will grogu sleep when he takes him for a ride !!!!!!!! he needs his space — han / TBOBF SPOILERS (@lovewthunder) January 26, 2022

Disney said, yeah we know the prequel trilogy wasn't anyone's favorite but they had some neat things we can still use. Tonight they said let's take a muscle car & put it into the naboo starfighter for Mando's new ship. pic.twitter.com/0Ct78BGdlZ — Rubi_tue (@rubi_tue) January 27, 2022

Yo this episode from "book of mando" was amazing, I really like din for getting ready to grogu again, and the solo mandalorian path, however I hate the new ship



Solid 9/10, though could use some more boba fett pic.twitter.com/oBfT2jDBSl — Mando The Notable (@FighterVortex) January 27, 2022

Other fans noted that while the ship doesn’t appear big enough for most passengers, it has a perfectly sized compartment for a certain big-eared, 50-year-old baby. They shared their delight and wondered how soon we’ll see Mando reunited with his adoptive child.

That tiny pod on Mando’s new ship is perfectly sized for a small companion. *Wink wink* — Obie (@Obienator) January 26, 2022

I love how Mando's new ship has a perfect little Grogu – sized compartment for him to ride around in when they reunite. pic.twitter.com/DaPv26zr2u — PacifistElk (@Pacifist_Elk) January 26, 2022

Many people shared genuine enjoyment for the ship, referencing its sleek appearance and speed, which — compared to his old ship — saw a major upgrade.

i love mando’s new ship so much, i honestly thought it would take time for me to adjust, but i already really like it <3 pic.twitter.com/pcl866pJjh — dylan! (@dylanwithfish) January 26, 2022

In love with Mando's new ship https://t.co/D0ZsxCUhdt — Eloy Arispe (@Eloyninefive) January 26, 2022

Other, predictable complaints also litter fan reactions. Many people were confused as to how Boba Fett managed to miss the best episode of his own series, and — while they were delighted by Mando’s return — felt that his story should be told exclusively via The Mandalorian.

That would somewhat defeat the purpose of what Disney and Lucasfilm are trying to do here, however. The companies are working to create a thoroughly interconnected universe, a la the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so that different series can feature returning characters and crossover events, something that many fans would absolutely eat up.