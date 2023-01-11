‘Star Wars’ fans’ dreams come true as a prequel trilogy favorite finally returns in ‘The Bad Batch’

He’s back. CC-2224 — also known as Commander Cody — made a surprise appearance in the most recent episode of Disney and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Bad Batch season two.

The 16-episode sequel season of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars spin-off series continues with its third episode, “The Solitary Clone.” Following the season’s reintroduction to former-Bad Batch squad mate Crosshair, the deadly clone is tasked with squashing an uprising on a former Separatist planet alongside Cody.

Set after the events of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, we find Cody aged and tired. Instead of the yellow accents he wore while leading the 212th Attack Battalion under the command of Obi-Wan in the Galactic Civil War, he dons a more impersonal gray armor.

The cameo had more than a few fans excited. “I missed you so much,” one fan tweeted shortly after the episode dropped.

// #TheBadBatch spoilers



"I missed you so much," one fan tweeted shortly after the episode dropped.

Another fan pointed out that it’s Cody’s first appearance post Order 66 since Revenge of the Sith in 2005, though he most recently appeared on screen in season seven of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. While other clones he fought alongside, like Rex, narrowly avoided the Sith plot to turn the clones against the Jedi with inhibitor chips, we had only heard mentions of Cody in books and on shows like Star Wars: Rebels.

// the bad batch spoilers !#TheBadBatch

tonights episode was SO special being able to see commander cody again after not seeing him post order 66 since 2005

Hopes for the character to appear in Obi-Wan Kenobi never came to fruition.

While available canon info suggests Cody was under the effects of a control chip when he ordered the execution of his general and friend Obi-Wan, “The Solitary Clone” suggests that Cody may not be entirely loyal to the Galactic Empire he now serves. While we don’t see him return in Rebels, maybe we can still hope for his reappearance in another live-action show.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is streaming on Disney Plus, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday.