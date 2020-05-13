Star Wars Fans Freaking Out Over Katee Sackhoff In The Mandalorian Season 2

The hype for The Mandalorian season 2 just keeps on increasing. Yesterday, a report from /Film broke the exciting news that Katee Sackhoff is apparently returning to the Star Wars universe for the Disney Plus hit, reprising her role as Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze in live-action. This is a double whammy of good news, as fans are both thrilled to have more of the character and Sackhoff is recreating the role which she previously played on The Clone Wars and Rebels.

As you’d expect, SW lovers are going crazy over the report, with social media flooded with positive responses. Remember, this has yet to be officially confirmed, but with it coming from the same outlet as the widely-corroborated announcement that Rosario Dawson is playing Ahsoka Tano, it seems like we can still put a lot of stock in it.

In fact, there’s only really one word to use to describe how we’re feeling.

Consider us all well and truly hyped.

Ok, last gif of Katee Sackhoff for this evening, but consider me hyped, The Mandalorian Season 2. pic.twitter.com/AdgiCUWmwp — Kaosi (@Kaosi1) May 12, 2020

Welcome to The Mandalorian, Katee Sackhoff!

We’re getting everything we ever wanted.

disney star wars: You get nothing you want. Disney Filoni star wars: YOU GET EVERYTHING YOU EVER WANTED AND MORE THINGS YOU DIDNT KNOW YOU WANTED. WHATEVER YOU WANT, ITS LIKE GRANDMAS HOUSE. — JSS ONE (@JSS13) May 12, 2020

It’s perfect casting. Like it was the first time.

Katee Sackhoff to play Bo-Katan in Season 2 of The Mandalorian? Perfect. pic.twitter.com/GbUERsrD3x — Ben Walke (@BenWalke) May 12, 2020

Even non-fans are on board the hype train.

Not a big fan of #StarWars but I did enjoy the #Mandalorian and I am a fan of Katee Sackhoff. https://t.co/FIVxG9t6ix — Luis Manuel Torres (@Luis1989Manuel) May 12, 2020

For some, though, the excitement is tempered somewhat by Ahsoka voice actress Ashley Eckstein not being invited back as well.

i’m so fucking happy for this but i would have loved to see ashley eckstein play ahsoka :/ https://t.co/242Xb2kVIJ — fives (@tygembler) May 12, 2020

But on the whole, there’s a lot to look forward to in season 2. Ahsoka in live-action, Sackhoff as Bo-Katan and don’t forget, Temuera Morrison appearing as Boba Fett!

Hype levels for THE MANDALORIAN Season 2 are rising rapidly! pic.twitter.com/5LYQC3jfKC — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 12, 2020

We don’t yet know exactly how she’ll fit into the plot, but it’s not hard to guess. In Rebels, Sabine Wren handed the Darksaber to Bo-Katan in the hopes that she could use it to lead and unite the Mandalorian people. However, in Mandalorian season 1’s finale, Moff Gideon was revealed to have come into possession of it. No doubt we’ll find out how he snatched the powerful weapon in season 2.

The Mandalorian is on track to return to Disney Plus as expected this October.