‘Star Wars’ fans want Robert Rodriguez to stay away from the franchise

This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett throughout

The Book of Boba Fett reached its finale yesterday and, despite — or maybe because of — having a lot of hype, it proved to be a very contentious episode. After the highs of episode six, episode seven failed to recapture the same widespread appeal. Many were underwhelmed by its action-heavy, light-on-plot approach, resulting in it being awarded the weakest Rotten Tomatoes score of the season. And it seems fans are blaming one person.

Iconic director Robert Rodriguez boarded the Star Wars franchise in The Mandalorian season two, helming the episode that reintroduced Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett into the universe. His work on that went down a treat with fans, so there was much excitement when he was announced to be an exec producer on The Book of Boba Fett. Unfortunately, the three episodes he directed turned out to be the most divisive of the bunch.

So with the finale falling short of expectations, there’s a growing call in the fandom for Rodriguez to never be invited back into the Star Wars fold. While any gripes with the storytelling should be leveled at showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, people also had a lot to say about his directorial choices on the episode, titled “In The Name of Honor”.

Robert Rodriguez should never direct or touch Star Wars again 🤦‍♂️#BookofBobaFett #StarWars pic.twitter.com/1UOFBBJIUQ — 4e Régiment 🎧 (@4eRegiment) February 9, 2022

I’ll let you know (spoiler free) what I think of the Boba Fett finale later, but I needed to tweet this.



All of the episodes Robert Rodriguez have directed are the weakest and it’s really unfortunate. It comes down to the editing, his shot choice and how long he holds is awful. — Sapph AKA The Non-Binary Riddler (@SapphireTheDude) February 9, 2022

Robert Rodriguez sucks and should not be directing star wars content. It's like he's intentionally making BoBF dull. We were this close to perfection and they gave him 3 episodes to direct. Yeesh. — Plasma-adhd-node (@plasma_node) February 9, 2022

Reactions range from some more balanced opinions to hyperbolic hate…

Robert Rodriguez is one of the worst things to ever happen to Star Wars. Put him next to Rian and JJ.#TheBookOfBobaFett — Robot Head 🤖 (@iamrobothead) February 9, 2022

While I loved the story, the conclusion, the characters and so much about #BookOfBobaFett, I am no longer sure that Robert Rodriguez is a good fit for #StarWars. Just one critic’s opinion. — Around the Galaxy 🎙 (@ATGcast) February 9, 2022

The 14 year old in me had so much fun with Book of Boba Fett while the adult man in me never wants to see Robert Rodriguez direct Star Wars again — Rocco Botte (@rocco_botte) February 9, 2022

Star Wars is evolving in its storytelling and I want it to continue. There were some clunky moments this season, but overall, I’m so happy to see the galaxy growing. I think this show really helped push the evolution and I loved it, but maybe no more Robert Rodriguez episodes? 😂 pic.twitter.com/8KHWiMJfMO — Rexin Around (@rexin_around) February 9, 2022

"Directed by Robert Rodriguez " pic.twitter.com/d7kTbHJ6co — Black Dynamite (@theblackercaleb) February 9, 2022

Rodriguez kicked off the series with episode one, “Stranger in a Strange Land”, which rubbed some people up the wrong way with its slow pacing and heavy use of flashbacks. He then returned to helm episode three, “The Streets of Mos Espa”, which introduced the notorious teen biker gang, with their Power Rangers-colored speeders. As the tweets above make clear, folks weren’t impressed by Rodriguez’s signature camera tricks, like his penchant for slo-mo, in the finale either.

All seven episodes of The Book of Boba Fett can be streamed on Disney Plus now.