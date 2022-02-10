‘Star Wars’ fans want Robert Rodriguez to stay away from the franchise
This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett throughout
The Book of Boba Fett reached its finale yesterday and, despite — or maybe because of — having a lot of hype, it proved to be a very contentious episode. After the highs of episode six, episode seven failed to recapture the same widespread appeal. Many were underwhelmed by its action-heavy, light-on-plot approach, resulting in it being awarded the weakest Rotten Tomatoes score of the season. And it seems fans are blaming one person.
Iconic director Robert Rodriguez boarded the Star Wars franchise in The Mandalorian season two, helming the episode that reintroduced Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett into the universe. His work on that went down a treat with fans, so there was much excitement when he was announced to be an exec producer on The Book of Boba Fett. Unfortunately, the three episodes he directed turned out to be the most divisive of the bunch.
So with the finale falling short of expectations, there’s a growing call in the fandom for Rodriguez to never be invited back into the Star Wars fold. While any gripes with the storytelling should be leveled at showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, people also had a lot to say about his directorial choices on the episode, titled “In The Name of Honor”.
Reactions range from some more balanced opinions to hyperbolic hate…
Rodriguez kicked off the series with episode one, “Stranger in a Strange Land”, which rubbed some people up the wrong way with its slow pacing and heavy use of flashbacks. He then returned to helm episode three, “The Streets of Mos Espa”, which introduced the notorious teen biker gang, with their Power Rangers-colored speeders. As the tweets above make clear, folks weren’t impressed by Rodriguez’s signature camera tricks, like his penchant for slo-mo, in the finale either.
All seven episodes of The Book of Boba Fett can be streamed on Disney Plus now.