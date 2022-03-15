Star Wars fans have always had a strong suspicion that Darth Maul would turn up in Obi-Wan Kenobi, but now we know that’s not going to happen. It’s been revealed that the original plan was to have the dark Dathomirian appear before the creative team decided to retool the series around the Jedi Master’s complicated rivalry with Darth Vader instead. The news has resulted in Maul lovers throwing a tantrum online over his absence from the incoming Disney Plus show. But, you know, maybe it’s not that big of a deal.

In response to the outcry over Maul being MIA from Obi-Wan, Star Wars Rebels fans are reminding everyone that the rematch between Kenobi and Palpatine’s former apprentice that they wanted to see in the live-action series has actually already happened in Star Wars canon. The Rebels animated show sees the two former enemies face off again, for the first time since Maul’s apparent death in The Phantom Menace, in its third season.

If you’ve yet to give Rebels a chance, you’re missing out.

If y’all are so hellbent on getting a Maul/Kenobi rematch, there’s a canon, beautifully animated one in Star Wars Rebels if you’d actually give the show a chance. pic.twitter.com/KEyg6k3I9R — Mace-Ah Kenobi (@MaceAhWindu) March 10, 2022

"But we need to see Obi-Wan fight Maul one more ti–" pic.twitter.com/zZebHt353u — Kelly Knox (@kelly_knox) March 15, 2022

Am I the only person perfectly fine and not that bummed with Vader being the one to appear in Obi-Wan Kenobi rather than Darth Maul? I know we want more live action Maul but… their rematch is in Rebels whether you love it or hate it idk. — Riley ⧗ (@rileyanntoine) March 14, 2022

Not that many people do seem to hate it, with a lot of folks revealing they’re glad Maul isn’t in Obi-Wan as another rematch would’ve have been able to beat the “literal perfection” of their Rebels confrontation.

I'm glad they decided to not have Maul In the Kenobi show. No sense In retreading literal perfection. pic.twitter.com/l5jYLEqtis — Jamie (@JCX1994) March 14, 2022

honestly good. kenobi and maul’s reunion and final encounter was in rebels. we don’t need a live-action retcon. pic.twitter.com/0e87RhhjEw — aMucc 💙💛 (@amurkymuc) March 14, 2022

Lol, bet.



If you want some GOOD post-TPM Maul/Kenobi content, I highly recommend TCW and the Rebels episode “Twin Suns” https://t.co/1Hk3DVGP2o — Depa Billaba is my SW Mother (@DepaBanana) March 14, 2022

For others, the idea that Maul nearly appeared in the live-action show when that makes no sense within established continuity is infuriating.

Mood when folks are whining Maul is not going to be in the Kenobi series based on the THR report when there’s a beautiful ending to the Maul/Kenobi storyline out there in Rebels that makes more sense pic.twitter.com/YCZF2j62Sv — Noor-Hal (@noorhal) March 14, 2022

People who watched Rebels knowing it makes NO SENSE for Maul to show up https://t.co/eDX4yjzpJf pic.twitter.com/6umgNdNtZA — e 🛡 (@clonehumor) March 14, 2022

The Obi-Wan/Kenobi rematch occurred in Rebels episode “Twin Suns”, wherein it’s confirmed that the pair had never encountered each other since Episode I, so it probably is for the best that Maul’s role in Obi-Wan was ultimately removed. Plus, it means we’ve got Ewan McGregor reuniting with Hayden Christensen’s Vader instead. Protecting the canon and getting an even more iconic antagonist back? That’s gotta be a win-win.

Obi-Wan Kenobi hits Disney Plus this May 25.